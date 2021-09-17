“This isn't the end, we still have a lot to show”: Havan Liberty’s Valorant pro Krain

Havan Liberty ended their Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin journey after losing to Vivo Keyd in the Group C elimination match.

The Brazilian team were second seed from the VCT Brazil Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs. However, in Masters Berlin, they couldn’t get out of the group stage. They first received their defeat from 100 Thieves, and later from Vivo Keyd in the elimination match.

Havan Liberty had a good roster at the tournament, including Gustavo "krain" Melara himself. He is an initiator main, who prefers to play with Breach, Sova and Skye.

Krain has served the team well in the tournament as a supportive player and portrayed some great Breach outplays during the matches. However, the team couldn’t survive the tough competition among the best team from different regions in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

Havan Liberty’s Krain on their experience and journey on Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin

In an exclusive post-match conversation with Pratiti Dhang of Sportskeeda Esports, Havan Liberty’s Krain, talked about his journey and experience at VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin. He also pointed out some of the major differences in playstyle among the different regions.

Here’s an excerpt of the conversation.

Q: It was a tough match against Crazy Raccoon. The team did its best but lost. What went wrong in the match?

Krain: Already during the practice rounds, we had some difficulties with the teams that were more aggressive from the get-go at the beginning of the round. And this is the style of Crazy Raccoon.

Q: We saw a great Jett and Breach synergy on Haven on the C Site. How did you and Felipe "liazzi" Galiazzi plan it?

Krain: It just happened when he was using the agent, Breach, and the other players were playing more as a duo during the match.

Q: Havan Liberty gives a lot of importance to the initiator agents, in their agent composition. You yourself are seen playing initiator agents like Skye and Breach. Do you think these agents benefit you and the team’s playstyle?

Krian: We use a lot of initiators because it's a lot of information that we need to gather and that's why we do it to complement each other’s skills. However, I have played with other initiator agents like KAY/O and Sova. I also like to play with duelists.

Q: With Havan Liberty's journey at Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Berlin coming to an end, what will be some of your key takeaways from the tournament? Also, what could have been done better to win those matches?

Krian: It was a big learning curve and a big learning process to be faced with different styles from teams from other regions. It kind of didn't match up so well with their style from Brazil. But this isn't the end for Haven Liberty, as we still have a lot to show.

Q: Every region has a different playstyle. How do you think Brazil’s playstyle differed from other regions in VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin?

Krian: Different teams from other regions really know how and when to use these abilities. So that is the main difference in this knowledge that these other teams seem to show.

Q: What does the future of Havan Liberty look like? What can the fans expect from you and the team in the coming days?

Krain: In the coming days fans can expect a lot of good things from us, a lot of changes and development and we hope that they don't lose faith in us because we are going to keep on working very hard.

Edited by R. Elahi