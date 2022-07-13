Valorant among top 10 most tweeted about games (2022 H1)

Valorant has made the top 10 list of the most tweeted-about games of the year, according to a recent survey of 2022 H1.

The popularity of gaming and esports has reached new heights over the last few years. The availability of different social media platforms has also helped grow the gaming scene. Gamers love to talk about their favorite titles on multiple social media platforms, and Twitter is one of the most popular ones among them.

According to a recent survey from H1, Riot Games' tactical shooter is the ninth most popular gaming title on Twitter in 2022, with Genshin Impact topping the list. Wordle, Apex Legends, and Elden Ring are some of the other titles on the top 10 list.

Valorant only FPS title in top 10 most tweeted games of 2022

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles on the market. The game celebrated its two-year anniversary last month. Since its release in June 2020, it has gained immense popularity among gamers.

The unique theme, in combination with Agents' abilities and tactical shooting, attracted a lot of players to it. Moreover, the easy availability of the game with low system requirements helped Riot's shooters gain a foothold on players' hard drives.

The developers have also tried their level best to keep the game fresh and entertaining by bringing in frequent changes every two weeks. They also created a Twitter community to connect with their players and advertise the game.

Players started talking more about the title on their Twitter handles and made new connections through it, which eventually helped increase the game's popularity. All of this is reflected in its concurrent daily player base.

In a recent survey by H1, the title became the ninth most popular gaming title on Twitter in 2022. Among almost 1.5 billion tweets about gaming in the first half of 2022 (itself a record compared to previous years), the ninth-most tweets are about the Riot shooter.

Here are all the games that made it to the top 10:

Genshin Impact Wordle Ensemble Stars Final Fantasy Pj Sekai Apex Legends Elden Ring Fate/Grand Order Valorant The Legend of Zelda

Tenz and Mixwell are two Valorant professionals that are among the are the most tweeted-about esports players of 2022, as per the same survey.

A few days back, the shooter was nominated for 'Esports Game of the Year' at Esports Awards 2022. It has now become the ninth-most popular title on Twitter as well, adding credence to the direction the developers are headed.

