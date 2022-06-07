Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Group Standings after Week 4

The second-last week of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 2 Challengers ended last Sunday. Fans have witnessed six more matches this week, as all the teams played their fourth game in the Group Stage.

12 teams have participated in the Group Stage, divided into two groups of six teams. Each team will play five games in the Group Stage against the other five teams in the same group in a single round-robin format. After the end of all matches, the top three teams from each group will make their way through to the Playoffs.

The six qualified teams will then compete in the Playoffs for the final three slots in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, which will be the first international Valorant LAN event with a live audience.

Fnatic and Guild Esports remains unbeaten in the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers after the Week 4

With just one match away before the end of the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage, every team has given their best in last week's matches. While some teams have confirmed their slots in the Playoffs, some teams will play their last game next week.

A total of six matches (three matches in Group A and three in Group B) have been played this week. Fans witnessed some thrilling matches in the fourth week of the competition. Here are the results of all six matches:

Group A

Acend vs G2 Esports - 2-1 (Split 3-13, Icebox 13-10, and Bind 13-11)

(Split 3-13, Icebox 13-10, and Bind 13-11) OG LDN UTD vs FunPlus Phoenix - 0-2 (Haven 6-13 and Bind 3-13)

(Haven 6-13 and Bind 3-13) FOKUS vs Fnatic - 0-2 (Split 7-13 and Bind 4-13)

Group B

NAVI vs Team Liquid - 1-2 (Haven 11-13, Bind 13-11, and Split 14-16)

(Haven 11-13, Bind 13-11, and Split 14-16) BIG vs M3 Champions - 2-0 (Ascent 13-9 and Bind 13-9)

(Ascent 13-9 and Bind 13-9) BBL Esports vs Guild Esports - 0-2 (Bind 12-14 and Ascent 10-13)

The results of last week's matches have a significant effect in the standings as well. Here is the shape of both groups after the end of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Week 4:

Group A standings

Fnatic - 4W, 0L - 8 Points FunPlus Phoenix - 3W, 1L - 4 Points Acend - 3W, 1L - 6 Points OG LDN UTD- 1W, 3L - 2 Points G2 Esports - 1W, 3L - 2 Points FOKUS - 0W, 4L - 0 Points

Group B standings

Guild Esports - 4W, 0L - 8 Points Team Liquid - 3W, 1L - 6 Points M3 Champions - 2W, 2L - 4 Points BBL Esports - 1W, 3L - 2 Points Natus Vincere - 1W, 3L - 2 Points BIG - 1W, 3L - 2 Points

Six more matches are already lined up for the final week of the VCT MEA Stage 2 Challengers. Here is the schedule of all the matches of the upcoming week:

June 10

Acend vs. FunPlus Phoenix

M3 Champions vs. Team Liquid

June 11

Natus Vincere vs. Guild Esports

Fokus vs. OG LDN UTD

June 12

BIG vs. BBL Esports

Fnatic vs. G2 Esports

All the matches will be a best-of-three series and will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

