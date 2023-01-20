Valorant developers cancel upcoming PBE and delay patch 6.02 by two weeks

Valorant, the popular first-person shooter game developed by Riot Games, recently announced the cancelation of its upcoming Public Beta Environment (PBE) and the delay of patch 6.02. This news comes as a disappointment to the game's dedicated fanbase, who eagerly await new updates and features for the game.

The PBE is a testing environment that allows players to test new features and updates before they are released to the general public. It is an important tool for developers as it allows them to gather feedback and fix bugs before the updates are released.

Valorant to announce new patch notes with PBE 6.02

The PBE is also a way for players to get a glimpse of what is coming to the game, creating a sense of excitement and anticipation among the community. However, due to an issue preventing the launch of the new PBE, the developers have had to cancel the upcoming PBE.

Patch 6.02 is expected to bring new features and updates to the game. Players have been eagerly waiting for these updates, and the delay has left many feeling disappointed.

Provided @Pruvided 6.02 PBE is canceled 6.02 PBE is canceled ❌ 6.02 PBE is canceled ❌ https://t.co/F1JvcVi82K

The developers have apologized for the inconvenience caused by the cancelation of the PBE and the delay of patch 6.02 and have assured players that they are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

It is not uncommon for games to experience delays and issues with updates, as developing and testing new content can be complex and time-consuming.

However, the developers of Valorant have a reputation for delivering regular updates and being highly responsive to player feedback. This makes the recent announcement of the cancelation of the PBE and the delay of patch 6.02 all the more surprising.

The developers have announced that the next PBE will open on February 3 at 4:00 pm PST. They have also announced that another patch notes announcement will be made at that time.

Players are encouraged to keep an eye on the schedule for future changes and to check back for updates on the situation. The developers have assured players that they are committed to delivering the best possible experience and will continue working hard to improve the game.

Valorant developers have assured players that they are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. The game's dedicated fanbase can only hope that the delay is worth the wait and that the next patch will bring exciting new features and updates that will enhance the gameplay experience.

In the meantime, Valorant players can continue enjoying the game's current version and look forward to new features and updates coming in the next patch. The developers have thanked players for their patience and support and have asked for their ongoing feedback to help improve the game.

Valorant's dedicated fanbase can take comfort in the fact that the developers of Valorant are committed to delivering the best possible experience and that the delay is simply a small setback in the grand scheme of things.

Poll : 0 votes