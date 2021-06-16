Valorant devs announce the winners of the Karma Give Back Bundle event

Valorant is currently celebrating its first anniversary, and the developers are coming up with multiple rewards and events for players to enjoy during the month of June. The Karma Give Back Bundle is a part of that.

On June 3rd, the developers revealed their month-long anniversary celebration plans, which are set to run over the coming weeks. They also announced the Give Back Bundle event, where players will be presented with opportunities to pick up older weapon skins at a cheaper price than is standard.

What an incredible year it has been. Thank you for all your contribution to the community. VALORANT would not be the same without you. pic.twitter.com/RXD05Du0zh — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 4, 2021

Valorant Give Back Bundle will be available on June 22:

Valorant has gained immense popularity since its release last year. According to the developers, Valorant currently averages 14 million monthly players.

However, the Valorant devs have thought about the game's recent patrons as well. They announced:

If you weren’t around last year don’t worry, we’ll vouch for you when telling people you were into VALORANT before it went mainstream.

Players voted for their favorite weapon skins and cosmetics from June 2nd to June 7th. Skins with the highest percentage of votes are set to be added to the store after June 22nd. The developers have now declared the result of the vote.

The results are as follows:

Sidearm:

Winner: Reaver Sheriff (59.77%)

Runner Up: Magepunk Ghost (24.10%)

Sniper X Machine Gun:

Winner: ION Operator (38.9%)

Runner Up: Reaver Operator (38.8%)

SMG X Shotgun:

Winner: Valorant GO VOL. 1 Spectre (47.2%)

Runner Up: Sovereign Stinger (26.5%)

Rifle:

Winner: Reaver Vandal (35.2%)

Runner Up: Prime//2.0 Phantom (21.5%)

Here are the winners of the Karma Give Back Bundle!



Purchase the bundle from June 22–July 8, and 50% of the proceeds from Weapon skins and 100% from accessories in the Give Back Bundle, will go towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, in partnership with Impact Assets. pic.twitter.com/pXyiXsaMXO — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 16, 2021

However, the developers have revealed that the earnings brought forth by these bundles will be used for a noble cause. They confirmed,

Then purchase the bundle from June 22–July 8, and 50% of the proceeds from Weapon skins and 100% from accessories in the Give Back Bundle, will go towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, in partnership with Impact Assets.

The voted weapon skins will be available in store from June 22nd, which is when Episode 3 arrives in-game, and players can get their hands on any of these skins all the way until July 8th.

