Valorant developers disable Level 5 and variants purchase of new RGX 11Z Pro skin bundle

Valorant recently dropped the new RGX 11Z Pro skin bundle with the 3.07 patch notes, but many players reported a bug causing FPS drops. This led to the new skin line being dubbed the "pay-to-lose" bundle.

After a severe backlash from the community on FPS drops while equipping the RGX 11Z Pro skin bundle, Riot developers disabled the Level 5 and its variants for a "full fix."

RGX 11Z Pro skin bundle has four variants for the following guns:

RGX Stinger

RGX Guardian

RGX Vandal

RGX Frenzy

There is also one Katana melee skin with two variants. The skin can be further upgraded to five levels using Radiantite Points (RP). It is set in the Premium Edition (PE) Tier, which costs 8,700 Valorant Points.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT RGX 11Z Pro Bundle hitting your shop tomorrow! RGX 11Z Pro Bundle hitting your shop tomorrow! https://t.co/jc0afubSvz

However, many players were not satisfied with the gunplay performance after equipping RGX 11Z Pro skin, causing a severe FPS drop. Many Valorant pros like professional players like Shahzeb “Shahzam” Khan and Tarik “tarik” Celik also reported the same issue.

ShahZaM @ShahZaMk i get 100 less fps when i use the new vandal skin HUH i get 100 less fps when i use the new vandal skin HUH

Valorant developers are fixing the bug

After an unsatisfactory experience with the new RGX 11Z Pro skin bundle, the Valorant community reported multiple complaints. A Reddit user, u/Avex_OW, posted a clip showing a massive drop in the frame rate while using the new skin line.

To this, Preeti Khanolkar, the premium content senior producer at Valorant, responded to the post saying,

“Hi! We're aware of this report. We've been looking into this since Wednesday night Pacific Time. Yes, we tested this for performance before it shipped, but we missed this. Sorry about that - I hope you trust that we'll try to fix it.”

Later, on Valorant's official Twitter, developers notified the community that "reports of performance issues" with RGX 11Z Pro skins have been taken under consideration, and they are investigating the issue.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT VALORANT @PlayVALORANT We're aware of the reports of performance issues experienced when playing in a game with the recent RGX 11Z Pro skins. Our team is investigating a solution and we'll update you as soon as possible. We're aware of the reports of performance issues experienced when playing in a game with the recent RGX 11Z Pro skins. Our team is investigating a solution and we'll update you as soon as possible. As a stopgap, we're disabling purchases of Level 5 and variants for the guns in this skin set. You can still purchase all other levels and all the melee levels. A full fix is still in the works. Stay tuned. twitter.com/PlayVALORANT/s… As a stopgap, we're disabling purchases of Level 5 and variants for the guns in this skin set. You can still purchase all other levels and all the melee levels. A full fix is still in the works. Stay tuned. twitter.com/PlayVALORANT/s…

Also Read

After a few hours, Riot Games updated the community stating that they are "disabling purchases of Level 5 and variants for the guns" in the RGX 11Z Pro skin bundle.

Valorant players can still buy the skin line from the store but can't upgrade it to the last level or get other variants until the bug is fixed.

Edited by Srijan Sen