Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass: Every Spray, Card, and Gun Buddy coming to the game

Valorant’s next major update, DISRUPTION, is set to release on April 27, 2022, and will be bringing a brand new agent. Not only that, but this update will also bring a new Battlepass along with it, which has both free and premium tiers.
Battlepasses are a way to reward players with different cosmetics or items by providing a tier-based progression system. Like every other modern game, Riot Games also implemented this system in their shooter to reward the players who keep grinding it.
Now, this Battlepass gets updated with every major update the shooter game brings and Episode 4 Act 3 is no different. Hence, this article will be taking an in-depth look at Valorant’s brand new Battlepass and what it has to provide.
Sprays, Cards, and Gun Buddies arriving with Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battlepass
Like every other update, Valorant is once again providing a variety of items with its new Battlepass, which includes Sprays, gun buddies, and more. The following are all the items arriving with the Episode 4 Act 3 update:
Gun buddies
These minuscule charms are pretty nice to see on any weapon and players can use them to show off their style. The following is a list of charms that are arriving with the major update of the game:
- .SYS
- Episode 4 Act 3 Coin
- Dalgona Coffee
- Deep Division
- Hue Shift
- Original Protract
- PlayZilla Trick
- Ragna-Rock
- UltraBright Torch
Playercards
These items are one of the first and foremost things players will see when they log into the game or queuing up for a game. In the new season, players will be getting a new set of Playercards with Battlepass and are as follows:
- .SYS
- Breeze Schema
- Defuse Denial
- Epilogue Penguin Precision
- Fade ID
- Penguin Precision
- Skin Shopping
- Snake Bite Schema
- Unstoppage Phoenix
- Warm Up Maxbot
- When Bunnies Attack
- World Divided
- Yellows on Rails
Sprays
The usage of sprays in shooter games mostly started with Counter-Strike 1.6 and is prevalent in 2022. Valorant brings its own set of sprays based on humor, and the new Battlepass brings a lot more. Here is a list of sprays that will the arriving with the new update of the shooter game:
- Cap no cap
- Terrible Day for Rain
- Backseat Coaching
- Bawk Bawk Brimstone
- Caution Blinding Bird
- Charge Needed
- Coalition Cobra
- Don’t Watch This
- Epilogue Stinger Time
- Heaven or Hell
- I have 3 Creds
- It’s Stinger Time
- Keeping Secrets
- Look Behind You
- Pretty Pretty Please
- Skeptical Viper
Like always, the new Battlepass will cost 1000 Valorant Points or VP and will stay until the end of the season. If a player wishes not to buy this, they do have the option to progress through the free tiers.