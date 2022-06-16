Valorant Episode 5's upcoming 'Prelude to Chaos' bundle - Expected prices, release date, and more

Prelude to Chaos, Valorant’s new dark edgy sci-fi themed skin bundle, is set to be released with Act 1 of Episode 5: Dimension, on June 22, 2022.

Riot games have always been quite experimental with their skin designs in the game, from the Futuristic Design of the Ion skin bundle to the Punky design of the Glitchpop Series. Players have always been eager to get their hands on the latest skins that Riot Games launches in Valorant.

Forged in fire and destruction, Prelude to Chaos knows only carnage. The sound effects of the weapons are like a thunderous roar which can strike fear in the opponents.

The key features of this Bundle include things like weapon transformations, animations, visual effects, custom audio, finishers, kill banners, variants of the weapons and the two-handed melee sword.

Exploring Valorant’s Prelude to Chaos skin bundle's cost and contents

Valorant will now get a new dark and edgy skin line in the Prelude to Chaos bundle, which is quite well designed from textures and visuals to sound effects and animations.

However, the unique two-handed melee sword sets it apart from the other skin bundles in Valorant. The Prelude to Chaos bundle consists of the following in-game cosmetics:

Blade of Chaos Sword (melee)

Prelude to Chaos Vandal

Prelude to Chaos Operator

Prelude to Chaos Shorty

Prelude to Chaos Stinger

Prelude to Chaos gun buddy

Prelude to Chaos spray

The Prelude to Chaos Bundle is set to be a part of the Exclusive Edition (XE) price tier. This makes the entire bundle cost 8,700 VP (Valorant Points). The custom audio, finisher, and the kill banner justify the high price of the bundle.

Players can buy the Prelude to Chaos skin line in exchange for VP, which needs to be purchased in exchange for real-life currency. Players can also opt to buy skins separately instead of buying the entire bundle. The price per gun will expectedly be 2,175 VP with the melee two-handed sword possibly costing 4,350VP.

The devs at Riot Games have brought a dark edgy theme to this skin line. Players can also upgrade the skins to different variants as per their preference after buying the bundle. The bundle will be available on June 22, after the launch of Episode 5 Act 1.

The melee two-handed sword can be upgraded to get idle, equip, and inspect animation with visual effects and audio. The guns can be upgraded to have custom muzzle flash effects and firing audio with custom idle, equip, reload, and inspect animations. The guns can be further upgraded to get a kill banner and a finisher.

