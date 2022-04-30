Valorant introduces new Chamber nerfs in PBE patch 4.09 cycle

After the nerf of Jett and Sova, Chamber might experience the sour eye of the developers in the upcoming Valorant patch. Riot is reportedly planning to nerf the French Agent in the upcoming update.

Based on PBE patch 4.09, developers are ready to make several significant changes to the game with the upcoming update. Chamber nerf is one of them.

Chamber's Trademark will see a big change in the upcoming Valorant update

With the commencement of Episode 4 of the game, the developers promised that they would be working more on balancing Agents this time around so that every one of them becomes equally powered in the game.

Keeping their promise, they have already made some changes to some of the most used Agents in the game. With the latest patch 4.08, developers have made significant changes to Jett, Sova, and Neon.

While Jett and Sova were nerfed in the update, Neon was the only one to receive love from the developers. All these changes have already impacted the competitive and the solo-queue meta.

While players are trying to get accustomed to the new Agent changes, Riot is reportedly planning to nerf Chamber in the upcoming update of the game. The developers have already introduced the Chamber nerf in PBE patch 4.09.

> Trademark Charge reduced to 1 from 2.

> Cost increased from 150 to 200

> Trademark Charge reduced to 1 from 2.

> Cost increased from 150 to 200

> Trademark Audio is louder.

Potential Chamber Changes are currently being tested on PBE | #VALORANT

Potential changes to Chamber and reason behind it

Chamber was first introduced to Valorant last November with the commencement of Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 with patch 3.10.

The French Agent has become one of the most popular Sentinel Agents in competitive and ranked games over the last few months. In the recently concluded VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik, Chamber had a 44% overall pick rate, the fourth highest in the tournament.

However, players will see some changes to the Agent in the upcoming updates. Chambers' Trademark (C) ability can experience the effects of change.

Trademark Charges reduced 2>>>1

Trademark Cost increased 150>>>200

Increased Trademark's audio volume

Valorant developers also revealed why they plan to nerf Chamber's Trademark ability.

They said:

"Right now, Chamber's Trademark outperforms other Sentinel tools in both reliability and power, which feels inappropriate given the amount of defensive combat tools Chamber has spread across the rest of his kit."

They added:

"We believe Chamber's identity is defined by his unique weapons and defensive combat mobility, so we want to test decreasing his level of global flank protection/information and increasing counterplay on a single premium trap."

They further said:

"This should mean Chamber will have to make a choice based on if he wants to play selfishly around his Trademark, or place it to help his teammates instead."

The new patch will be dropped in just two weeks. Hence, players will be looking forward to seeing if the Chamber nerf remains in that update or not.

