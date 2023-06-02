Valorant Login Issue, server downtime status (June 2)

Valorant servers in North America and Latin America seem to have been facing issues for quite some time now as players are not being able to login to the game. This is a server-related problem that Riot Games have acknowledged that the shooter is currently going through, and it seems that they will be coming up with the fix in a couple of hours.

Valorant server status (Image via Riot Games)

Riot Games are usually quite prompt with their fixies when it comes to server and client-related problems. Hence the downtime is not expected to be too long, and the servers will be up and running soon.

In the latest server status report, Riot Games stated that they are aware of a problem causing login attempts to fail and are working on a fix.

The Login issue seems to be happening in the North American and Latin American servers alone, while there does not seem to be any problems in the other regions according to the Valorant server status report.

When are the Valorant servers expected to come back online in NA and LATAM?

As Riot Games have acknowledged the issue, it’s not going to take long for the developers to patch in a fix for the performance bug. It’s not likely to take more than a few more hours to get Valorant up and running in the regions of North America and Latin America.

The Login issue has also caused many in the community to face the Val error code 59 which usually occurs when after a major update or a patch. So it's quite surprising that some of the players are encountering this code even though it was not preceded by a patch update.

While you will need to wait it out before Riot Games finally provides some fixes to the login issues and to the servers, you can try and restart the game a few times to see if you are being able to make your way in.

Note: We will update the article frequently with new information if Riot Games provides further details on the latest downtime, especially if the servers are going to take an extended time to come back online.

