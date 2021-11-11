What is error code 59 in Valorant and how to fix it?

Ever since the launch of the game, Valorant players have experienced several server issues while playing Riot's shooter. Though the developers have always resolved some major issues to offer a better experience, sometimes the problem belongs on the player's end as well.

Val 59 error is a pretty common error which players experience while playing Valorant. Usually, players face this error after the introduction of new patches or updates and players can resolve this issue on their own fairly easily. Here's a look all the steps required to resolve the Val 59 error in Valorant.

What causes Valorant's Val 59 error and how to solve it

Valorant's Val 59 error occurs due to an issue with the Riot Client. After the arrival of a new patch or update in the game, Riot Clients may throw up these issues. Players will get an error message on their screen stating:

'There is an error connecting to the platform. Please restart your game client.'

Valorant's Val error 59 screen (Image via Valorant)

Though it seems like a serious issue, players can resolve this problem on their own and without much hassle. To resolve this error, players just need to go through the following steps:

Log out of the game and try to restart the game once again. If the error still pops up, shut the game down completely. Players now need to go to the task manager and terminate the Riot Client. After that, players need to restart their PC's operating system. After restarting the PC, clear the Riot Client cache memory Log in to Valorant once again and the issue should be resolved. If the issue is from the user's end, it will be fixed automatically and players can enjoy the game once again.

However, if the issue still persists, players should check if others are having the same issue, indicating that the issue may be server-side. If the issue seems to be on a local network, players are advised to check their internet settings or perform a network reset.

Edited by Danyal Arabi