Valorant won't launch error: Possible fixes, causes, and more

Featuring 20 Agents and a whole lot of magical abilities, Valorant is a popular tactical shooter from Riot Games that most FPS fans adore. However, like all other server-based multiplayer titles, the competitive shooter isn’t immune to glitches that can annoy players quite a bit.

The "Valorant won’t launch" error is a typical issue that many players have reported facing since the game’s launch back in 2020. It’s one of the most inconvenient glitches to tackle, especially when someone wants to return to an ongoing competitive match after restarting the Riot Client.

Luckily, there are a few ways to fix this infamous launch error. The next section explains some possible reasons behind the issue and quenches the need for workarounds to fix the “Valorant won’t launch” problem.

Here's why Valorant may not launch on your system and how you can fix the problem

thisisdell @thisisdell I lied and tried to install Valorant and it still won't launch. It shows up in process's in task manager but never launches. Then an error message pops up then crashes before it can process anything. Any help @riotgames @PlayVALORANT . I'll buy some skins if you can help me! I lied and tried to install Valorant and it still won't launch. It shows up in process's in task manager but never launches. Then an error message pops up then crashes before it can process anything. Any help @riotgames @PlayVALORANT. I'll buy some skins if you can help me!

One of the reasons behind the said error can be a server-sided disturbance. This may happen after an update's recent deployment or due to an unintended bug. If that's the case, there's not much a player can do, other than wait for Riot Games to fix the internal cause.

That said, the error may also occur due to a client-side hiccup, in which case gamers can take matters into their own hands. The upcoming sub-section features some successful workarounds that they can utilize to fix the "Valorant won’t launch" error.

1) Restart your PC

First and foremost, try rebooting your system. Although a basic step, it is one of the most common ways to counter an interruption in Valorant's launch. After restarting the PC, check whether the issue persists.

2) Run the game as a system administrator

QWERTY @YuujiK0bayashi @RiotSupport RiotClient and Valorant won’t launch unless I check “run as administrator.” Is this normal? Because last time I had valorant in my pc (Before the UI update) I don’t remember having to run it as administrator. @RiotSupport RiotClient and Valorant won’t launch unless I check “run as administrator.” Is this normal? Because last time I had valorant in my pc (Before the UI update) I don’t remember having to run it as administrator.

The second thing to try is running Riot Games' tactical shooter as the system administrator. You can right-click on the game’s executable and select "Run as administrator."

Alternatively, select Properties instead of "Run as administrator" from the context menu. Go to the Compatibility tab, and check the box beside "Run this program as an administrator." Click on Apply and then OK.

If an administrator's permission is the cause behind the issue, this method should tackle it once and for all.

Riot Games Support @RiotSupport @YuujiK0bayashi Hi. Generally, the game can run without admin permissions, but depending on the PC settings/apps and as a result of various changes that the PC might go through, you can end up having to use the admin rights, to resolve the issue that is blocking the game. @YuujiK0bayashi Hi. Generally, the game can run without admin permissions, but depending on the PC settings/apps and as a result of various changes that the PC might go through, you can end up having to use the admin rights, to resolve the issue that is blocking the game.

3) Check your network connection

Network-based hiccups can be notorious and can easily block the game from launching at all. If your internet connection isn’t stable enough, the Riot Client in your system will not be able to access the servers.

While the client usually throws an error message upon facing network issues, it may fail to do so sometimes. This will leave you to deal with a misbehaving game without any explanation.

Open the browser to check if any websites are loading or if the internet speed is slow. You can try a ping test to determine the network's stability. If the connection is unstable or slow, trying a few things like the following may help:

Restart your router and modem.

Switch to a direct/ethernet connection.

Switch to a different network.

Disconnect from any VPN if active.

If network troubleshooting doesn’t help, try asking your ISP for further help.

4) Check if there’s a security conflict

Sometimes, in-game updates may cause Riot Vanguard to temporarily misbehave. The game’s executable may also face a conflict with your system's anti-virus, be it Windows Defender or a third-party security application.

If your system is protected by Windows Defender, open the Windows Security app and then click on the Firewall & Network Protection side tab. Next, click on the "Allow an app through firewall" option and make sure Riot Client and Valorant's executable is allowed.

If you depend on a third-party security service instead, make sure Riot Client and Valorant's executable is allowed through the service’s security protocol as well.

The aforementioned fixes can easily tackle the "Valorant won’t launch" error. In addition to the workarounds, players should make sure that their PCs, including graphics drivers and the operating system, are up to date. This is to avoid any underlying issues that may be causing the launch error.

If none of the above fixes the problem for you, it's most likely a server glitch or outage. If that's the case, you can try playing Valorant after some time or contact Riot Support for additional help.

