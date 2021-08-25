Valorant Mumbai server down as patch 3.04 is delayed for APAC region

The Valorant Mumbai server has been facing some disconnection issues since morning as the latest patch 3.04 is delayed for the APAC region. Valorant Patch 3.04 was scheduled to drop this morning. APAC (Asia Pacific) is the only region that is yet to see the new update.

Usually, the APAC region gets its update around 5:30 am IST. Players have expected the same this time. However, due to some technical issues, there will be some delays in deploying Valorant Patch 3.04 in the APAC region. Riot has already reviewed the issue and confirmed that players will be able to see Patch 3.04 within the next three hours.

Valorant Patch 3.04 has been deployed in all regions except APAC

Yesterday, Riot released the patch notes for the upcoming Valorant Patch 3.04. Riot has made minimal changes to the game in this update. Valorant devs have tried to improve the esports features, gameplay tech, social and quality of life. They also fixed a few bugs for some agents like Omen and KAY/O.

However, as of this morning almost all the regions have got their hands on to the new update except the APAC region. Moreover, the Mumbai server is facing some 'game disconnection' issues since this morning. Players were frustrated as they have faced this issue while playing a match.

Seems that the AP region (Asia Pacific) didn't get the update to 3.04. This is very weird. (AP usually gets the update about the same time as KR.) Even EU (which is usually the last to get updates) got it. — Shiick (@Shiick) August 25, 2021

Riot has already pointed out this matter and confirmed that there are some technical faults from their side. Developers are currently working to fix the error. As soon as they are able to fix the issue, players will receive their Valorant Patch 3.04 update as well. According to Riot, it will take around three more hours to fix all the issues.

⚠️We're expecting delays in deploying Patch 3.04. Apologies! Hoping to be up in roughly 3 hours. https://t.co/fejBAM7VYX — VALORANT // India & South Asia (@playVALORANTsa) August 25, 2021

This is the fifth time in the last two months that the Mumbai server has faced the same issues. It will be interesting to see what other steps Riot can take to resolve this issue permanently.

