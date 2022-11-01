Valorant patch 5.09 official notes: Changes to Skye’s Seekers, various Agent bug fixes, and more

Valorant patch 5.09 is right around the corner, and Riot Games have announced a couple of changes that they would like to introduce in the shooter in the upcoming update.

Unfortunately for fans, patch 5.09 is not exactly going to be a big one as mentioned in the notes, the developers will be dealing with performance instead of introducing a sizeable amount of content to the game.

The goal of the patch will be to address some of the performance issues that Valorant has been facing for some time now. There will be multiple Agent bugs that will be addressed in this patch, including the ones that Reyna and Yoru are especially suffering with.

Additionally, many changes will be making their way to Skye’s Seekers as well. Over the last couple of patches, Riot Games has been making minor tweaks to the ability and players will now see a difference in how the ability navigates around obstacles, and will not debuff targets anymore if they are intangible.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of patch 5.09 can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 5.09 official notes

A list of all Valorant fixes and changes

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade would sometimes disappear when looking away from it (hotfixed during 5.08 patch cycle).

Fixed a bug where walking through Harbor’s Cove barrier was not blinding players at the intended distance (hotfixed during 5.08 patch cycle).

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s High Tide would have large gaps when cast in specific map locations.

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Reckoning’s geysers would not spawn on the area where the player was standing.

Throughout this year, we’ve been periodically making improvements to Skye’s Seekers so that they more reliably and efficiently reach their target.

Small changes were made to how Skye’s Seekers navigate around obstacles after they’ve visually acquired their target.

If the target is intangible when the Seekers reach them, it will not debuff them. This includes Reyna while she is Dismissed and Yoru in Dimensional Drift.

Fixed an issue where Yoru would still enter his stealth and intangible state if he was detained while casting Dimensional Drift. The detain now properly interrupts the cast.

Fixed an issue where Fade could activate her Haunt and Seize projectiles to make them drop while she was Suppressed.

Fixed an issue where Reyna would auto-heal after a kill while in Empress even though she was Suppressed.

Fixed an issue where Sage could instantly break her Barrier by walling self into a corner.

