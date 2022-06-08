Valorant players discover new Jett double-updraft hiding spot in Split post patch 4.11

Valorant players recently discovered a new hiding spot for Jett in Split's A-heaven after the latest patch 4.11.

The new update went live just a few hours ago across all regions. Riot Games has focused more on Agents' bug fixes this time around.

The developers have also introduced a new Clutch-Mute feature to improve the gameplay experience of users in intense moments. Apart from that, Riot has also introduced the new Xenohunter skin bundle with the latest patch.

Gamers have already started to go through the game to enjoy the new update. While uncovering the latest update, they found an unnatural hiding spot for Jett in Split's A-heaven.

However, it is expected to be a post-patch game bug and will be fixed in the next few hours. The developers are yet to address this issue, though.

Valorant developers fixed Jett's Superdash bug in the patch 4.11 update

Every two weeks, Valorant's developers come up with a new update to improve the gameplay experience of its players. Fans also wait for these updates to see what changes are made to keep the title entertaining and attractive.

Maintaining this legacy, the developers introduced another update today. Though the new patch is not massive, it will undoubtedly be an important one as Riot has focused more on addressing some prevalent bugs and exploits this time.

This time, there are several bug fixes as almost every Agent in the game has received minor tweaks to its abilities. Yoru's Dimensional Drift exploit (bugs that helped the Japanese Agent use his weapon earlier than intended when exiting the ability) and Jett's Superdash bug (that allows the Korean Agent to move forward farther than usual) were also fixed with this update.

Whenever there is a new update, there is also a chance of some unintentional exploits. After the latest patch, Valorant users have discovered some of these bugs again. One of them is Jett's unnatural hiding spot in Split's A-heaven.

Using this in-game exploit, Jett can hide on a ceiling and wait for enemies to walk into her crosshairs. It almost looks like Cypher's Spycam watching enemies with a gun in hand.

Jett's POV from the hiding spot (Image via Valorant)

However, it is pretty frustrating for the opponent as no one usually expects gamers to be there. Though the developers are yet to address the issue, it is expected to be fixed very soon.

