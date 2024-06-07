Valorant pro Saadhak calls for changes in weapon economy

Valorant pro player Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro has asked Riot Games to reconsider the game's weapon economy. His post on X urged the Valorant developers to consider some changes, keeping in mind the patch 8.11 nerfs and buffs to Duelists. Saadhak brought up several guns in his post, including the Stinger, Spectre, Marshal, Outlaw, Ares, and Odin.

The LOUD in-game leader insisted that because of the sheer power and usability of some of these guns, their alternatives have become somewhat redundant. This could change if the prices of some of these guns are altered or other changes are made.

LOUD Saadhak asks Riot Games to reconsider Valorant weapons economy

Saadhak opened up his argument by highlighting how powerful Stinger can be in close range. The gun is still fairly strong in mid-range fights as well and can even go toe-to-toe with Phantoms and Vandals. So is it worth purchasing the Spectre at all? Saadhak shared his thoughts on this:

"Stinger remains VERY strong in the meta, it evaporates you up close and at medium/long range it is usable. Everyone in the competitive world has already died to this weapon even though they are using Vandal/Phantom at medium distance. Why buy spectre, right?" (Translated from Portuguese)

The Spectre costs 1600 credits in Valorant while the Stinger stands at 1,100 credits. This leaves space to purchase light shields as well as some abilities even on eco and half-buy rounds.

Saadhak also argues about the state of the Marshal, an eco-buy sniper that may now face heavy competition from Valorant's brand-new gun, Outlaw, which is a much more powerful alternative. He said:

"Outlaw left Marshall useless, why spend 950 if the guy makes a vest (25) and can win a forced round?" (Translated from Portuguese)

The Valorant pro ultimately talked about the Ares versus the Odin. Both guns have high wall penetration and large magazine capacities. However, Odin is stronger with a larger magazine and is just more stable than its lower-priced counterpart. He suggested an interesting alternative to purchasing the Ares:

"Ares compared to Odin is not worth it, you spend 1600$ (with stinger available) on the maps that should work (ascent type) which are made of paper but even so, it is much more worth it to have Odin who melts you through the wall and You can take x1 because it shoots faster." (Translated from Portuguese)

Saadhak argued that it is much better to purchase the Stinger and save money to buy an Odin instead of purchasing an Ares, which is simply inferior. His suggestions have a strong implication: changing weapon prices in the game may make some of the other guns better options than they are right now. Finally, Saadhak asked fans for their opinion on his take as he closed his post out.

Some fans agreed to it wholeheartedly, while others believed parts of the take were a bit controversial, such as considering the Marshal impractical over the Outlaw. Both guns have their pros but the Marshal is still a powerful eco-round buy, with its 101 body-shot damage.