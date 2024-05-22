Valorant Stinger skin tier list: All skins ranked from best to worst

In Valorant, the Stinger is an SMG (Submachine gun) that costs 1100 credits in the game. This weapon has a high fire rate and is mainly used for close-range battles. Stinger is mostly bought during rounds with lighter purchases and if used correctly, can get the player some multikills.

The Stinger has not received many skins since Valorant's release, and as of now, has a total of 32 Stinger skins in the game. These mainly consist of lower-tier skins that haven't received any positive reception from the players. This article will rate all the Stinger skins in Valorant from best to worst in a tier list.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking every Valorant Stinger skin from best to worst

Valorant Stinger skin tier list (Image via tiermaker)

The 32 Stinger skins of Valorant will be categorized into five different tiers. These are:

S-tier A-tier B-tier C-tier D-tier

Here, S is the highest tier whereas D is the lowest.

S-tier

The Prelude to Chaos Stinger (Image via Riot Games)

S-tier includes the list of Stinger skins that are easily the best ones in the game. They are a must-buy for a player who is looking to purchase skins for this weapon. These come with multiple elaborate animations and a good selection of variants. The Stinger skins in this tier are:

Prelude to Chaos Stinger Overdrive Stinger

A-tier

RGX 11z pro Stinger (Image via Riot Games)

A-tier Stinger skins might not be the best but are certainly among the top skins for the weapon in the game. While these skins have their unique animations, they're somewhat lacking in looks and variant choices when compared to the S-tier skins. Despite these factors, they feel extremely satisfying to use. The Stinger skins in this tier are:

RGX 11z Pro Stinger Sovereign Stinger

B-tier

Ego Stinger (Image via Riot Games)

B-tier includes the Stinger skins that lack major visual effects and mainly belong to the lower tier of weapon skins in Valorant. However, some skins here might have subtle animations on the weapon body. Hence, these are meant to be purchased purely based on their unique looks and aesthetics. The Stinger skins that come under this tier are:

Doodle Buds Stinger Ego Stinger Transition Stinger Cloudweaver Stinger Prism II Stinger .Sys Stinger Sakura Stinger

C tier

Switchback Stinger (Image via Riot Games)

C-tier has the Stinger skins that are not the worst to look at. However, they need a lot more upgrades to their aesthetic and look to be appealing to players. These skins mainly consist of the ones from lower tiers and don't have animations. These skins should be used by players who are looking to just own a weapon skin instead of the standard version. The Stinger skins here are:

Shimmer Stinger Cavalier Stinger Schema Stinger Lycan's Bane Stinger Surge Stinger Red Alert Stinger Gridcrash Stinger Immortalized Stinger Artistocrat Stinger Sensation Stinger Switchback Stinger Libretto Stinger Tactiplay Stinger Aquatica Stinger Moondash Stinger Composite Stinger Couture Stinger

D-tier

Varnish Stinger (Image via Riot Games)

D-tier consists of the worst Stinger skins in Valorant. They neither have any appealing features nor do they come with any unique animations. All the players should avoid purchasing these at any cost. The Stinger skins in this tier are:

Varnish Stinger Depths Stinger Silvanus Stinger Signature Stinger

The Stinger is considered a somewhat overpowered weapon in Valorant because of its high fire rate. Due to its potential to quickly kill enemies at close range, many players have started using the weapon more than its counterpart, the Spectre.

So it's a shame that the game doesn't have that many appealing Stinger skins for players to use. One can only hope that the developers add more skins in the future for Stinger users so that players can get a greater variety of choices.

