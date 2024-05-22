Valorant Ghost tier list: All skins ranked from best to worst

The Valorant Ghost sidearm is popularly used during pistol rounds. This gun is good for one-tap headshots during the very first round of the game since it gives out about 105 damage to the head in close to mid-range fights. This skin, along with the Classic are some of the most picked pistols. The Ghost has several strong points.

It is incredibly stable, and being a silenced weapon, tracers cannot be seen by opponents. Interestingly, since it's a sidearm, different Agent skin variants are also available for the Ghost. This means finishing agent contracts on some agents like Cypher and Astra can reward you with a free ghost skin.

Here's a Valorant Ghost skin tier list.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the author's opinion.

Valorant Ghost skin tier list: From best to worst

S tier

Magepunk Ghost (Image via Riot Games)

The S tier is naturally the best of the best. These skins are popular for their unique animation designs, finishers, kill banners, and outstanding kill effects. Many of these are from Exclusive and Premium classed bundles in Valorant.

Magepunk

Radiant Entertainment System

Ruination

Sovereign

Gaia's Vengeance

Recon

A tier

Reaver Ghost (Image via Riot Games)

The A tier is slightly below the S tier for a good reason. Here, skins with amazing visuals find a spot. These are also great purchases since they give players bang for their buck with clean animation and visuals. Some skins even have finishers.

Reaver

Soulstrife

Valiant Hero

XERØFANG

B tier

Comet Ghost (Image via Riot Games || YouTube/@Dittozkul)

The B tier is for those skin lines that are mostly static. This means there is no significant animation that works for these guns. The Valorant Ghost skin list is filled with many skins that can be visually appealing but have no special effects. This tier is dedicated to those guns specifically.

Ego

Fortune's Hand

Prism

.EXE

Artisan

Comet

Libretto

Hush

Soul Silencer

Eclipse

Serenity

Luna

C tier

Lycan's Bane Ghost (Image via Riot Games || X/@Shiick)

The C tier in the Valorant Ghost skin tier list involves many skins that didn't hit the spot when it comes to popularity. These skin lines get somewhat overshadowed by the B tier and higher. From mediocre design patterns to a lack of special effects, these skins may not find much appreciation in-game.

Piedra del Sol

Lycan's Bane

Outpost

Jigsaw

Fiber Optic

Digihex

Topotek

Vendetta

Flutter

Luxe

Endeavour

D tier

NO Limits Ghost (Image via Riot Games || YouTube/@Dittozkul)

Finally, the D tier is dedicated to Valorant Ghost skins that did not entirely catch on. Most of these, offered with the battle pass usually do not have variants, special animation, interesting color schemes, or any interesting special effects. These reasons cause a downfall in terms of popularity and overall satisfaction.

Spitfire

Gridcrash

Freehand

Depths

Cavalier

Starlit Odyssey

Infantry

NO LIMITS

Tethered Realms

VALORANT GO! Vol. 1

Winterwunderland

Pros and cons of Ghost

The Valorant Ghost sidearm is a good choice during pistol rounds because it offers medium-level wall penetration. This facilitates taking headshots through some thinner surfaces like boxes. The gun's precision makes it a highly popular choice.

In comparison, the Classic in Valorant is a free weapon and helps save up in terms of the economy. However, the Classic doesn't offer the instant headshot kill the Ghost can deliver during pistol rounds.

There are pros and cons to both. Classic has an alternate fire which is only accurate in close ranges but guarantees a kill upon getting a headshot. In the meantime, the Ghost can achieve that at close and mid ranges with its stable high-damage rounds.

The Ghost also offers players a 15-bullet magazine capacity, compared to the Classic which has only 12. The difference is not a lot but it could help in dire situations.

A similar logic applies to Sheriff, Valorant's revolver with a six-bullet capacity. The Sheriff has a very high wall penetration. It also rewards players with 150 headshot damage at close to mid-range and 145 HP damage at longer ranges.

Quite rightfully, a mini-canon, Sheriff in Valorant is perhaps much more suited to save rounds than the Ghost. This is because players are naturally facing opponents who can afford shields and the Ghost would require multiple headshots to secure the kill.

Clearly, the Valorant Ghost sidearm has its uses. It is perhaps the best option during pistol rounds and a solid one to consider during save and eco rounds. Of course, Sheriff is a much better option since it can parallel the damage of the Vandal in Valorant. Meanwhile, Ghost is cheaper which helps save more credits.