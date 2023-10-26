Valorant Valiant Hero skin collection: Release date, weapons, price, and more

Riot Games has been releasing weapon skin collections regularly since Valorant's beta phase. Some of these are colorful renditions of the weaponry, while others feature special aural and visual effects. The Valiant Hero Valorant skin pack will be the next addition to the game's extensive cosmetics collection.

The Chinese-themed Sun Wukong or Monkey-King skin line will be available when Episode 7 Act 3 is launched on the live servers. Regarding sound effects and visual content, this skin collection is one of Riot Games' most complex efforts.

In this article, we explore the collection's release date, weapons, price, and more.

When is the Valiant Hero skin bundle coming to Valorant?

The Orion bundle is scheduled to exit the in-game shop in a few days as of writing. This means that the Valiant Hero collection will be available in stores shortly after. The release date for this collection is presumably October 31, 2023, depending on when the future update for the new act becomes available in your location.

Valiant Hero skin bundle weapons, VFX, and finisher

The Valiant Hero skin bundle will include the following weapon skins:

Ghost

Ares

Vandal

Operator

Ruyi Staff (Two-Handed Melee)

Since not a lot is known about this bundle, we can assume from the reveal trailer that there will be an Obsidian or dark-in-color weapon variant and a cotton-candy color one. Along with it are custom firing and sound effects. The guns adorn an East-Asian-inspired royal design.

The melee weapon, The Ruyi Staff, is the exact magical weapon that the immortal monkey, Sun Wukong, wields in Journey to the West, a 16th-century classic Chinese book.

The staff, when in the hands of an agent, will have an active holy-golden aura wrapping it. Upon inspection, the agent will start spinning the staff, making the player feel like they are getting into a martial arts stance, while oriental music will accompany the inspection of the melee weapon.

The finisher of the bundle will have Sun Wukong target the last remaining enemy and summon multiple shadowy doppelgangers of himself, which will attack the Agent. Meanwhile, the Monkey King comes down from the skies in a circular motion while riding his nimbus cloud and hits the Agent with his Ruyi staff.

How much could Valorant's Valiant Hero skin line cost?

The Valiant Hero skin bundle will be a Premium-Edition skin and could cost around 7,100 VP for the whole bundle, 1,775 VP for the weapons, 4,350 VP for the melee, 475 VP for the gun buddy, 375 VP for the player card, and 325 VP for the spray.

The Valiant Hero skin bundle will add an intriguing touch to Valorant's mythical cosmetics. The new Valorant package appears to be an even better project in this theme, and fans can expect it to be a popular skin when it is released.