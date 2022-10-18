Valorant servers will be taken down from 6 pm PDT to prepare for new Agent Harbor, patch 5.08, and Episode 5 Act 3

Valorant patch 5.08 will be dropping later today, and the highly anticipated update will introduce the new controller Agent, Harbor, a new Act, Battle Pass, skin lines, and a whole lot more.

Because of this, the update will be an incredibly big one with a lot to unpack by the time the patch is officially live and players finally get to download the new version. Hence, Riot Games will be taking the servers down across all the regions for maintenance and preparing them for patch 5.08.

Although Harbor will be one of the biggest highlights of the update, many in the community are quite excited about the Battle Pass and the new weapon cosmetics as well. Ion 2.0 will be one of the many skins that players will be looking to get their hands on. It is expected to arrive in three unique variants that set it apart from the previous batch of Ion skins.

The Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battle Pass will have a lot of player cards and gunbuddies for you to get your hands on, along with the three new weapon cosmetic collections of Iridian Thorn, Rune Stone, and Starlit Odyssey.

When will the Valorant servers be taken offline for patch 5.08?

As mentioned, Valorant patch 5.08 will be a rather big one, which is why servers across all the regions will be taken down temporarily for maintenance.

According to the official server status page, the servers for the shooter will be taken down at the following regional timings:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/20222 at 2 pm PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/20222 at 6 pm PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/20222 at 6 pm PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/20222 at 2 pm PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/20222 at 6 pm PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/20222 at 6 pm PDT

The servers are expected to be down for just a couple of hours, however, the downtime can extend beyond that if the developers have trouble with the maintenance process.

With Harbor finally going live in 5.08, it will be quite interesting to see the impact he has on Valorant’s pro-play and standard matchmaking, especially with the new VCT season set to kick off in 2023.

