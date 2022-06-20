Valorant shows a look at Pearl with Episode 5 cinematic trailer, SHATTERED; features Neon, Killjoy, Reyna, and more

The entire Valorant community has been eagerly waiting to get their hands on the new map Pearl. To keep the hype going, Riot Games finally dropped the trailer for Valorant Episode 5, which has been named SHATTERED.

There's a lot of things happening in the trailer, and Riot Games has excelled once again by setting up the storyline perfectly. This trailer was focused on Omega Earth for a change, since the new map is set on that planet. That said, here's everything that was seen in the cinematic trailer.

Valorant Episode 5 cinematic gives players an in-depth look at Omega Earth's cities

The cinematic opens with Killjoy, Reyna, and Neon stepping through a portal into Omega Earth. They're met with resistance the moment they step in, with an unknown individual throwing a charge at them that explodes momentarily after the three agents dodge.

Brimstone is heard issuing orders on the comms. The three agents lose communication with him, which is probably due to an interference of some kind. Moving ahead, the group gets attacked by Kingdom Corporation's soldiers. Neon and Reyna stay back to fend off the soldiers while Killjoy goes ahead to hack the systems to check for a weapon.

While taking down the group of soldiers, Neon and Reyna get separated but individually work on eliminating the soldiers one-by-one. Following the entire bloodbath, one soldier manages to damage Neon's limiter on her back, which makes this Filipino agent really angry.

On the other side, Reyna gets into a tussle with Omega Earth's Viper. After a moderately long battle between the two, the latter manages to hide behind her toxins, forcing Reyna to approach cautiously.

In an attempt to catch Viper off guard, she tosses a grenade at her which was thrown by a soldier that Reyna had eliminated. She shoots at the grenade to set it off early, forcing Viper to retreat.

While the two agents were busy dealing with the resistance, Killjoy hacked into the Omega Kingdom Corporation's system and figured out that what they were looking for wasn't really a weapon, but a life support system. Right after she managed to get these files, Neon caused a complete blackout. She then goes on to meet Killjoy and then the two agents head off to look for Reyna.

Meanwhile, Reyna is busy hunting Viper. Just as she spots the American chemist, Neon steps in from the smoke and drags her back to Killjoy. The three then make a run for it using Killjoy's turret and her ability to lockdown areas as cover.

They end up in a comic book store that has cutouts and comics about all the agents in Valorant's roster. The three agents from Alpha Earth are quite shocked to see this and fail to understand the proceedings.

Finally, Brimstone is heard on the comms again. He asks his three agents to head to point Tango where the team is waiting for them. The trailer ends with the three agents staring at the statues of their Valorant counterparts in a reverse-aquarium sort of place, with Neon asking if they are still the good guys.

Overall, the cinematic trailer for Valorant Episode 5 does manage to draw attention to Pearl yet again. The cinematic trailer also displayed the schematic of Valorant's new map. It was quite an interesting trailer to begin with as it gave players an in-depth idea of how Omega Kingdom Corporation was actually using the Radianite as a life support system.

