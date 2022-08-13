Valorant TEC Challenger Series 8: Day 1 results - Orangutan and Velocity Gaming reach Upper Bracket Finals

The first day of the TEC Arena concluded on August 12, which also saw the end of the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals of the Valorant TEC Challenger Series 8. This LAN tournament had four major Indian teams: Velocity Gaming, Enigma Gaming, Revenant Esports, and Orangutan.

These four teams faced each other, and only two were able to proceed to the next round. These two teams are Orangutan and Velocity Gaming.

On the other hand, Enigma Gaming and Revenant Esports are not out of the competition yet. They will be competing against each other to ensure one of them stays.

Here is everything that went down during the first day of this grand Valorant tournament at the TEC Arena.

Day 1 results from Valorant TEC Challenger Series 8

The first match of the day kicked off with Orangutan versus Enigma Gaming. The maps chosen were Bind, Ascent, and Icebox. Orangutan won on the first map with a scoreline of 13-10.

However, Enigma Gaming wasn't ready to give up yet and got the victory on Ascent with great effort, making the score of 13-15 on this map.

To finally decide the winner of this encounter, both teams faced each other on Icebox. In the first half, Enigma Gaming certainly showed better odds as they were in the lead with a score of 7-5. However, Orangutan retaliated in the second half and took the win with a score of 13-9.

By doing so, Orangutan became the first team in the Valorant LAN tournament to reach the Upper Bracket Finals.

The second encounter of the day was between Velocity Gaming and Revenant Esports. This time, the maps chosen were Bind, Pearl, and Ascent. On Bind, Velocity Gaming got the first win with a score of 13-10.

While Velocity only needed secure another game to win in this encounter, Revenant Esports counterattacked and took the win on Pearl with a score of 13-6.

Being only one map away from winning, both teams were dead set on winning on the last map. Both teams were tied with a score of 12-12; however, they were not ready to call it quits. After taking the match to two consecutive overtime, Velocity Gaming finally came out on top with a score of 13-15. That's how the side became the second team to reach the Upper Bracket Finals.

Velocity Gaming will face Orangutan in their next encounter, while Revenant Esports and Enigma Gaming go up against each other in the Lower Bracket Semi-Finals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh