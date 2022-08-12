Orangutan vs. Enigma Gaming: Valorant TEC Challenger Series 8 Upper Bracket Semi-Finals predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The TEC Challenger Series is one of the biggest Valorant tournament series and features the best players in the nation. After a long showdown, only four teams have managed to make their way into the LAN event: Orangutan, Enigma Gaming, Velocity Gaming, and Revenant Esports.

In the first encounter, Orangutan and Enigma Gaming will be facing each other at the TEC Arena in Bangalore, India. Starting at 12:00 pm on August 12, 2022, these sides will be trying to get to the final stages of the tournament.

This article will discuss both the team's past performances, offer a head-to-head analysis, the livestream details, and more information that fans should take note of.

Orangutan vs. Enigma Gaming: Which team will qualify for the Valorant Upper Bracket Semi-Finals?

Orangutan and Enigma Gaming are two of the most renowned sides in India that have shown their potential multiple times. In the TEC Challenger Series, both these teams will be facing each other to see who comes out on top.

This competition will feature a best-of-three, where the winners of two maps will be declared the winner. The winner of this match will be directly sent to Upper Bracket Semi-Finals to further compete in an attempt to reach the Grand Finals. On the other end, the losers will be heading over to Lower Bracket Semi-finals.

Predictions

While it is hard to say which Valorant team will surely win, predictions can certainly be offered. Both these teams are equal in terms of how skilled they are; however, their last few performances can be examined to determine the future.

In their last encounter, Enigma Gaming came out victorious against Orangutan with a score of 2-1. In that match, Enigma Gaming displayed a great performance.

When recent Valorant match performances are taken into consideration, Orangutan seems to be looking better than ever and have amassed many victories. On the other hand, Enigma Gaming also displayed consistent gameplay throughout the tournament.

Despite their recent performances and win-ratio and favoring Enigma Gaming, Orangutan has displayed some exceptional gameplay. So, all things considered, the side might possess a slightly better winning chance against Enigma Gaming.

Head-to-head

Both these teams have only faced off against each other once during the Skyesports Champions Series, and Enigma Gaming beat the opposition with a score of 2-1.

Recent Performance

Past results of both teams (Image via vlr.gg)

In terms of recent performances, Orangutan has won only three out of five matches, while Enigma Gaming has won four out of five. Both the teams have defeated Revenant Esports in their recent games, which is the only similarity they have.

Potential line-ups

Orangutan

Arsyad “aduka” Sazali

Vibhor “Vibhor” Vaid

Garvit “Ember” Nehra

Jon “tesseract” Piga

Mustafa “shooterR” Kamal

Enigma Gaming

Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose

Karan “Excali” Mhaswadkar

Tejas “Rexy” Kotian

Rishi “RvK” Vijayakumar

Akram “rawfiul” Virani

Livestream details

To watch the Valorant tournament match live, fans can tune in to TEC’s official YouTube channel on August 12, 2022, from 12:00 pm onwards.

