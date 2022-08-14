Valorant TEC Challenger Series 8: Day 2 results - Velocity Gaming reaches Grand Finals, Revenant Esports makes early exit

On August 13, 2022, the second day of the TEC Valorant Challenger Series 8 concluded at the TEC Arena. The final stage of the tournament featured four highly skilled Indian Valorant teams, among whom one took their leave today.

Revenant Esports became the first team to leave the TEC Arena during Challenger Series 8 after facing Enigma Gaming. On the other side, Velocity Gaming defeated Orangutan in the Upper Bracket Finals to reach the Grand Finals.

Velocity Gaming has sent Orangutan to the Lower Bracket Finals, where they will get another chance to stay in the tournament. However, the competition is going to be tough as they will have to face Enigma Gaming, who have the potential to put up a fight against them.

Here is a detailed rundown of what happened on the second day of the TEC Challenger Series 8 at the TEC Arena.

Day 2 results from Valorant TEC Challenger Series 8

The second day of the Valorant tournament kicked off with Enigma Gaming facing Revenant Esports in the Lower Bracket Semi-Finals. Since both teams' progression in the tournament was at stake, they gave it their best from the very beginning.

With the first map Pearl, both teams started off the elimination showdown. Things looked in favor of Enigma Gaming in the first half as they had a score of 7-5. However, that lead wouldn't last long, and Revenant Esports came back strong, making the score of 11-13 and winning the map.

With Revenant Esports being only one map away from winning the game, Enigma Gaming reignited their will to win and flawlessly took Ascent with a score of 13-4. This spirit was carried into the last map, Icebox, where Enigma won the match with a score of 13-6.

As a result, Revenant Esports had to leave the stage of Valorant TEC Challenger Series 8 early, while Enigma Gaming made their way to the Lower Bracket Finals to earn a chance to reach the Grand Finals.

The second match of this day featured Orangutan and Velocity Gaming with the maps chosen: Haven, Ascent, and Bind.

The winner of the first map was Velocity Gaming, as they scored 13-10 against Orangutan on Haven. Orangutan had tried to win the map and kept the score at 10-10, but Velocity Gaming got the better of them by winning three rounds in a row.

Being just one map away from winning this matchup, Velocity Gaming entered the second map all fired up. In the first half, Velocity Gaming held Orangutan back with a score of 10-2 and decimated their hopes of winning.

On the second half of the map, Velocity Gaming got their victory against Orangutan with a score of 13-4, getting themselves a spot in the Grand Finals.

Orangutan was sent to the Lower Bracket Finals to meet Enigma Gaming again, where one of them will be getting a chance to play in the Grand Finals.

