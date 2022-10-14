Valorant The New Wave: Start time, teams, livestream details, and more

Riot Games' FPS title, Valorant, has recently transitioned over to its franchising era and has made a splash with various announcements.

The developer announced the addition of a new Indian Agent, Harbor, to Valorant’s pool of characters. A celebratory closed-invitation match will be held, Tempest Invitational, under the banner of The New Wave event, which will go live on October 15 at 6:30 pm IST.

Let us take a look at all the details of this upcoming event covering the introduction of the Indian Agent to the game.

Valorant The New Wave schedule, Tempest Invitational, and more

Valorant India and South Asia are hosting an event to celebrate the upcoming update that will feature Harbor, an Indian Agent, in the game. It is a tremendous honor and representation that the sub-continent will receive with this upcoming addition to the character roster. Harbor will be publicly available in the game after the update on October 18.

Several known figures from the Indian Valorant community will be present at the event. The Tempest Invitational is a closed invitation-only match that will be played to commemorate the Agent's grand release. The New Wave is a community event and hence the matches will be purely exhibitional in nature for fans to enjoy.

Tempest Invitational

There are two teams that will be playing off against each other - Alpha and Omega, with both featuring prominent Indian players and content creators. Here is a list of the rosters that will be a part of the Tempest Invitational:

Team Alpha

Mortal

SK Rossi

Ankkita C

Techno Gamerz

Hydraflick

Team Omega

Antidote

Rakazone

Scout

Xyaa

Snax

The New Wave's hosts

The event will be hosted by four big names in the Indian entertainment industry, who will be attending and entertaining the crowd at the same time:

Tanmay Bhat

Abish Mathew

Ocean Sharma

Mambasr

When and where to watch

Fans can tune into the official Valorant India and South Asia Facebook page, Penta Esports YouTube channel, or PentaEsorts channel on Loco on October 15 at 6:30 pm IST to enjoy the entire event's livestream. Many famous faces will be attending the event and fans might find it worth witnessing.

Valorant is undergoing massive changes in the esports scene. The same can also be said about the game as the upcoming update will introduce a whole new meta with the addition of the new Agent.

There are multiple other exciting changes coming as well that fans will be eager to try out as soon as possible. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more stories about The New Wave event.

