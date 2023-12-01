Valorant wins big at The Esports Awards, including Best Esports, Coach, and more

Riot Games' Valorant has once again secured the Esports Game of the Year at the 2023 Esports Awards. After its release in 2020, the 5v5 hero-shooter has come a long way, with the developer pushing various updates and tweaks. In its tenure, the title has also improved its esports scene, garnering a massive fan following. The 2023 Esports Awards crowned it with the Esports Game of the Year as it surpassed major titles like Rocket League and League of Legends.

The young FPS title still has a long way to go, with the game nearing its third year. Aside from the Esports Game of the Year title, the title has also collected more awards, such as the Best Esports Event, Coach, and Team.

Valorant Secures major titles at the 2023 Esports Awards

Expand Tweet

At the 2023 Esports Awards ceremony, Riot Games secured three awards, including Esports Content of the Year, Esports Publisher of the Year, and Esports Game of the Year. While the first two awards were primarily focused on League of Legends, the Esports Game of the Year title was secured solely for Valorant.

Expand Tweet

Following the ceremony, Valorant continued to impress the audience through more awards as other personalities from the title's esports scene picked up trophies. Evil Geniuses' Max "Demon1" Mazanov received the Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year award. Christine "Potter" Chi was handed the Esports Coach of the Year award.

The team displayed substantial strength at the recent Champions win after taking on some big names such as Paper Rex, LOUD, and Fnatic.

Expand Tweet

Riot's 5v5 tactical hero shooter also received one last award for the Esports Desk Analyst of the Year. Mimi "aEvilCat" Wermcrantz secured the award for showcasing her analyst prowess countless times at the VCT events.

Not only is she a prominent face in the Champions events, but she has also shown her utter dedication to the tournaments with her work. Fans will easily recognize her from major VCT competitions such as Masters, VCT Americas, and the recent Champions.

Valorant shared the Esports spotlight equally with League of Legends for the first time since its release. While the latter has been a dominant force in these events, the FPS competitive title is also slowly catching up.

For more news and updates, follow Sportskeeda.