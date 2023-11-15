All Valorant nominations at The Game Awards 2023

The nominations for The Game Awards 2023 are live, and it is no surprise that many popular titles, including Valorant, are featured across multiple categories. Notable releases like Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, and Marvel's Spiderman 2 are some of the top contenders in the Game of the Year category, while esports titles such as Counter-Strike and Apex Legends are also expected to win a few awards.

The Game Awards 2023 will go live on December 7, 2023, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Fans are waiting for the event in anticipation as they want to see which games will win.

The Game Awards 2023: Valorant nominations

Best Esports Game

Valorant (Riot Games)

Other nominated games in the Best Esports Game category at The Game Awards 2023 are as follows:

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios/Tencent Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Max “Demon1” Mazanov

Other nominees who have been featured in this category are as follows:

Lee “ Faker ” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)

” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends) Mathieu “ ZywOo ” Herbaut (CS:GO)

” Herbaut (CS:GO) Paco “ HyDra ” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty) Park “ Ruler ” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)

” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends) Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Best Esports Team

The Valorant teams who have been nominated for the Best Esports Team award are as follows:

Evil Geniuses

Fnatic

The other teams nominated for the Best Esports Team award at the Game Awards 2023 are as follows:

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best Esports Coach

Christine “potter” Chi

Other notable esports coaches who have been nominated for the award are as follows:

Danny “ zonic ” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)

” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike) Jordan “ Gunba ” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)

” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch) Remy “ XTQZZZ ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)

” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike) Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)

Best Esports Event

Valorant Champions 2023

Other popular international events that have been nominated for the Best Esports Event title for the Game Awards 2023 include:

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

The efforts that Riot Games put into its first-person shooter have definitely bore fruits, as the game has been nominated across multiple categories at The Game Awards 2023. The studio's incredibly successful Champions 2023 has also made its way into the Best Esports Event category.

To discover who wins big at The Game Awards 2023, stay tuned to Sportskeeda. Interested viewers can visit the official The Game Awards YouTube channel to catch the event live on December 7, 2023.