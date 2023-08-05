Is Valorant Champions 2023 bundle worth buying?

The biggest tournament of the VCT Season for 2023, Valorant Champions 2023, is right around the corner. Kicking off on August 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, USA, sixteen of the world's best and most talented teams have fought tooth and nail to be in this prestigious event. Riot Games commemorates the event by launching a special bundle, the 'Champions Bundle,' which players can purchase from the in-game store.

The Champions 2023 bundle will be available globally on August 4, 2023. This article explores whether it is viable to reach down into your accounts and get this collection of skins and other cosmetics.

Is the Valorant Champions 2023 Vandal worth buying?

Champions 2023 Vandal (Image via valorantstrike)

Priced at 2,675 VP when purchased individually, the Vandal is possibly the biggest attraction in the Champions 2023 Bundle. It has three unlockable tiers, each priced at 10 Radianite Points. Unlocking these improves the gun's visual aesthetics and adds a different VFX to it.

The unlockable tiers in the gun are as follows:

LEVEL 2: Inspect & Kill Effects

LEVEL 3: Finisher

LEVEL 4: Champion's Aura

The Finisher for the Champions 2023 Vandal is undoubtedly the best the developer has ever released. Basking players in the virtual glory of winning a tournament, it creates displays of the Championship trophy and a wide display showcasing the face of the hero that secured the final blow. Furthermore, the Champion's Aura is an additional visual effect that makes the gun glow when the wielder is top-fragging in a game.

All-in-all, the Valorant Champions 2023 Vandal is definitely worth buying for those who lead the front line in their games. If you prefer clicking heads and fragging out in the lobby, this cosmetic and its beautiful VFX is the perfect purchase to add to your collection.

Is the Valorant Champions 2023 Kunai worth buying?

Champions 2023 Kunai Melee (Image via valorantstrike)

Much like the Champions Vandal, the Kunai is packed with two upgradeable tiers, each for 10 Radianite Points. These include:

LEVEL 2: VFX

LEVEL 3: Champion's Aura

While the Champions 2023 Vandal makes for a worthwhile purchase, the Kunai definitely falls short. The release of the Ignite Fan right before its launch seems to be a major factor in making the Kunai seem like an underwhelming melee weapon. Despite being priced at 5350 VP, it features a very lackluster design in comparison to its previous counterparts.

Our opinion regarding purchasing the knife is definitely negative. While enthusiasts and collectors can definitely buy it, it does not seem like a worthwhile purchase due to its hefty price tag.

Valorant Champions 2022 and Champions 2023 bundle comparison

The Champions 2022 bundle featured a Phantom Skin and a Butterfly knife. Priced the same as the Champions 2023 bundle, both these skins were extremely hyped for their well-made design and the VFX features and finishers they carried. With every five kills, the knife, as well as the Phantom, would evolve, and being the top fragger of the team would reward players with the 'Champion's Glow.'

The Champions 2023 bundle, featuring the Vandal and the Kunai, also seems to have garnered a lot of popularity. However, while the Vandal definitely lives up to its expectations, the Kunai feels like a lackluster knife compared to the previous rendition of the Champions bundle.

For more Valorant news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.