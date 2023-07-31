Valorant Champions 2023 anthem Ticking Away ft. Grabbitz and bbno$ leaks on Chinese website

The Valorant community was filled with excitement as the Valorant Champions 2023 anthem, Ticking Away, featuring Grabbitz and bbno$ was leaked on a Chinese website. The anthem has reportedly surfaced on a popular streaming service, known as QQ Music, which is a music software company owned by Tencent Games.

While the official music has been leaked, no sources confirm anything regarding the music video. As of now, it is entirely in Riot Game's hands to make a grand reveal of the Champions 2023 MV.

Valorant Champions 2023 anthem leaked

Valorant News @ValorINTEL According to a few DMs we received earlier, the new "Ticking Away" VALORANT Champions song leaked on a Chinese Music streaming service website pic.twitter.com/d3x6d80rhl

As discovered by ValorINTEL through a number of Twitter DM's, the Champions 2023 song has been discovered on a Chinese music streaming service. The upcoming music, Ticking Away, is an upbeat track featuring Grabbitz and bbno$. Succeeding Die For You and Fire Again, this will be the third title song to be released worldwide, commemorating the VCT.

Grabbitz is popular amongst the community for his incredible contribution to the Champions 2021 anthem, Die For You. With bbno$'s additional feature, the Champions 2023 is seeing yet another hyped-up soundtrack celebrating the game's successful esports journey worldwide.

When is Valorant Champions 2023 anthem officially releasing?

The release date for the Champions 2023 anthem is scheduled for July 31, 2023, at 7:30 PM IST/ 3:00 PM BST/ 7:00 AM PST/ 10:00 AM EST. Enthusiasts will find the official soundtrack along with its associated music video on Riot Games' official YouTube channel.

Qualified teams for Valorant Champions 2023

Sixteen teams across four different regions have secured their qualification into Champions 2023. They are:

Americas:

Evil Geniuses

NRG

LOUD

KRÜ Esports

Pacific:

Paper Rex

DRX

T1

ZETA DIVISION

EMEA:

Fnatic

Team Liquid

FUT Esports

Giants

Natus Vincere

China:

EDward Gaming

Bilibili Gaming

FunPlus Phoenix

Like the previous renditions of the tournament, this year will also feature three collectible cosmetics players can unlock by watching the tournament live on Twitch. The cosmetics include:

Champions 2023 Lowrider Card

"Gekko Diff" Spray

"Lowrider" Title

Champions 2023 will be the final event, concluding the entirety of the VCT season for the year. It will take place in Los Angeles from August 6 to August 26, 2023, featuring all these teams displaying their absolute best on-stage.