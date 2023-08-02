How much does the Valorant Champions 2023 bundle cost?

Valorant Champions 2023, the biggest tournament of this year's VCT season, will kick off on August 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, USA. Sixteen teams from all over the world will participate in the tournament for a chance to be the World Champions for 2023. To celebrate this epic tournament, Riot Games releases an event-exclusive skin collection every year. This year is no different.

The Valorant Champions 2023 bundle will hit the stores on August 4-5, 2023, based on where in the world you play the game from. With the new Exclusive skin coming to the game, you might be wondering how deep you have to dig into your pockets to add it to your collection. This article will answer the questions regarding that.

Expected price of the Valorant Champions 2023 skin collection

Snag the limited edition 2023 Champions bundle for your VALORANT collection, featuring a gilded Vandal and melee! Available starting Friday, August 4th.

Going by the prices of the previous Champions bundles, the Valorant Champions 2023 bundle is expected to cost around 6200 VP. This is based on the assumption that Riot Games will follow the pattern they have created over the last two years.

The Champions bundle in 2022 cost 6167 VP, while the one in 2021 cost 6263 VP. The gun skin contained in both these bundles cost 2,675 VP on its own. The melee skin, Karambit in 2021 and Butterfly Knife in 2022, cost 5,350 VP when purchased separately.

In the United States of America, 6,350 VP costs $59.98. In India, you can get 6,700 VP for ₹5,600 or 6,400 VP at ₹5,400.

What are the upgradable tiers in the Valorant Champions 2023 bundle?

The gun in the Champions bundle usually contains three unlockable tiers after purchasing the base variant. Each unlock costs 10 Radianite Points, which can be acquired from the Battlepass.

The unlockable tiers in the gun are as follows:

LEVEL 2: Inspect & Kill Effects

LEVEL 3: Finisher

LEVEL 4: Champion's Aura

The knife has two upgradable tiers, each costing 10 Radianite Points. They are as follows:

LEVEL 2: VFX

LEVEL 3: Champion's Aura

Champions Aura is a unique animation present only in Tournament special skins such as the Champions bundles and the LOCK//IN melee. What this does is add an aura-like effect around the equipped weapon skin that shows a bright border around the weapon. For the Champions skins, this aura is golden. For the LOCK//IN melee, the color could be red, green, or blue.

What weapons will be part of the Valorant Champions 2023 bundle?

The Champions 2023 collection will feature the following skins:

Vandal

Melee - Kunai

Following the seemingly alternate pattern Riot Games follows for the Champions sets, the present version of the bundle consists of a Vandal. The knife skin is also a new style called Kunai, which is a Japanese blade. The blade somewhat resembles Jett's knife and the melee skin from the VALORANT GO! Vol. 1 bundle.