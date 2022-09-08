VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 7 highlights: Paper Rex eliminated, LOUD secures Playoffs, and more

VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage Day 7 offered fans plenty in the way of action. Paper Rex played their elimination match against Team Liquid and had to make an exit from the tournament. LOUD had a match of the same type against ZETA DIVISION and managed to come out on top. The squad took one of the remaining spots for the Playoffs.

Day 7 of the Group Stage was nothing short of a fantastic display of skill and in-game prowess. There were multiple highlights that sent viewers into a frenzy.

Highlights from VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 7

Day 7 of the Group Stage featured a total of two matches played in a best-of-three format:

Paper Rex vs. Team Liquid (Match 1): Haven (13-15), Pearl (13-4), and Ascent (8-13).

Haven (13-15), Pearl (13-4), and Ascent (8-13). LOUD vs. ZETA DIVISION (Match 2): Bind (13-11), and Ascent (13-5).

Team Liquid secures Playoffs

Team Liquid managed to defeat Paper Rex with a 2-1 scoreline in their elimination match. As a result, the latter had to take their leave from the tournament. Team Liquid, on the other hand, is going to the Playoffs.

2) ZETA DIVISION gets eliminated

ZETA DIVISION played their elimination match against LOUD. The latter secured their place in the Playoffs with a landslide victory featuring a scoreline of 2-0. LOUD has surely shown their strength and potential throughout the VCT 2022 event.

3) Team Liquid's Jamppi whips out an Operator 4K

In round six on Haven, Map 1, Jamppi took out four Paper Rex players with his trusty Operator and Chamber, dominating the round for his team in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul.

4) PRX's Jinggg competes with a 4K of his own

In round 21 on Haven, Map 1, Jinggg killed three players flanking him from behind and took out another enemy lurking about. Thus, winning the round for his team.

5) LOUD's Less snatches the round

In round 16 on Ascent, Map 2, Less managed to rotate behind ZETA. With incredible positioning and trigger discipline, he successfully eliminated three ZETA DIVISION players in the A-Site post-plant and secured the round for his team.

Schedule for Day 8

FunPlus Pheonix vs. KRU Esports (Decider D) - Thursday, September 8 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

- 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST 100 Thieves vs. FNATIC (Decider C) - Thursday, September 8 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

The above is the schedule for Day 8 of the Group Stage of VCT Champion 2022 Istanbul.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh