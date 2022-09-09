VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 8 highlights: KRU Esports out, Fnatic`s complete domination, and more

VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage Day 8 marked the end of this part of the tournament. The two remaining spots for the Playoffs are now filled. FunPlus Phoenix played their final match in the Group Stage against KRU Esports and emerged victorious, sending the latter home. Fnatic went up against 100 Thieves and dominated the opposition, claiming their place in the Playoffs.

The last day of the Group Stage featured nothing short of an all-out war between the involved teams. Viewers were on the edge of their seats as they watched the matches unfold. Day 8 also offered some highlights worth discussing.

Highlights from VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 8

Day 9 of the Group Stage featured a total of two matches played in a best-of-three format:

FunPlus Phoenix vs. KRU Esports (Match 1): Icebox (13-9) and Ascent (13-4).

100 Thieves vs. Fnatic (Match 2): Bind (5-13) and Ascent (7-13).

FunPlus Phoenix cements their place in the Playoffs

FunPlus Phoenix played their elimination match against KRU Esports. The former defeated the latter in a snowball victory on both maps, with a scoreline of 2-0. The flawless win guaranteed FPX a chance to play in the Playoffs and sent KRU packing.

Both teams had played against each other in their opening match-up, where FPX won with a scoreline of 2-0 as well. Unfortunately, for KRU Esports the results weren't any different this time.

100 Thieves' last stand fails

100 Thieves played their elimination against Fnatic and left no stone unturned in trying to secure their spot in the Playoffs. But their opposition overpowered them round after round. Fnatic secured their spot in the Playoffs with a scoreline of 2-0. Consequently, 100 Thieves is making their exit from the tournament.

The teams had played against each other in their opening match-up. That time, 100 Thieves defeated Fnatic with a scoreline of 2-1. Now, the latter has successfully avenged their loss with a flawless victory at VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul.

FPX's ardiis drops pulss ace

In the 17th round on Ascent, map two, FPX ardiis took out the entirety of KRU Esports singlehandedly. His team was on match point and needed one final round to secure their place in the Playoffs at VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul. Ardiis eliminated all five KRU Esports members and won the final round for his team.

FNC's Derke takes out four enemies

In the 10th round on Bind, map one, FNC Derke killed two 100 Thieves players in the blink of an eye. He then went on to take out the remaining enemies in a post-plant 2v2 situation, securing the round for Fnatic in the VCT tournament.

100T's BangNA insane Sheriff taps

In the 16th round on Ascent, map two, 100 Thieves' BangNA managed to hold his ground with the hand-canon, Sheriff. Quickly repositioning himself, he eliminated three fully armed Fnatic players with three bullets to the head in quick succession.

Schedule for Day 9

LOUD vs. Leviatán (Match 1): Friday, September 9 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Friday, September 9 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST DRX vs. FunPlus Phoenix (Match 2): Friday, September 9 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Mentioned above is the schedule for VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 9 (Playoffs).

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh