VCT witnesses funniest ever forfeit as Valorant pro invests too much time into Honkai Star Rail

The Valorant Champions Tour is considered the holy grail of professional esports, but MiHoYo’s Honkai Star Rail may have unknowingly become a potential competitor. There’s nothing similar between the two games, but the recently released gacha was the reason for a team’s forfeiture in the ongoing Challengers League Taiwan/Hong Kong. The match was supposed to be held on May 2 between S2 Esports and Ghost CommandoS.

The latter had to forfeit the match after what was one of the most bizarre reasons. Forfeits in the VCT aren’t unheard of, but nobody would have thought that a pro would miss a vital detail due to being busy with Honkai Star Rail. Unfortunately, the person and their team could not install the VCT client on their system in time.

Honkai Star Rail has potential to grow as big as Valorant in near future

KZ Seulgi @SeulgiVLR



The team in question (GCS) had to forfeit because one of their players was too busy playing honkai star rail to install the VCT client in time for their match Just read about the funniest forfeit possibly in VCT history in VCL HKTWThe team in question (GCS) had to forfeit because one of their players was too busy playing honkai star rail to install the VCT client in time for their match Just read about the funniest forfeit possibly in VCT history in VCL HKTWThe team in question (GCS) had to forfeit because one of their players was too busy playing honkai star rail to install the VCT client in time for their match 😭😭 https://t.co/JmdCLZYM3J

Few games gain popularity as quickly as Honkai Star Rail has. Much of it is due to MiHoYo's reputation with games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd. Valorant pros are some of the most dedicated FPS gamers in the world, yet the new gacha game has swayed the attention of some.

Few fans were confused about why teams were required to install a client in the middle of the tournament. This is apparently due to the presence of three different clients, which are switched every week based on their updates.

KippoCat @KippoCat @endless__val @Ashish35909613 @SeulgiVLR I play in this VCT, and they use 3 different clients, swapping between them weekly, this week there was an update to the first one we used to include Bind and the new skinset basically making it close to the latest release, and the update was basically the size of a normal client @endless__val @Ashish35909613 @SeulgiVLR I play in this VCT, and they use 3 different clients, swapping between them weekly, this week there was an update to the first one we used to include Bind and the new skinset basically making it close to the latest release, and the update was basically the size of a normal client

This change seems to have caught Ghost CommandoS unaware, and the rising popularity of the new gacha further worsened the situation. The affected team hasn’t provided an update since the incident on May 2 regarding which member(s) was involved in it.

There were some hilarious reactions from the community; one individual cheekily commented that they couldn’t blame the pro for their actions. In many ways, Honkai Star Rail’s rise in popularity mirrors Valorant’s growth and how it became a household name in the gaming community.

S2 Esports has come sixth in the Challengers League Taiwan/Hong Kong split, while Ghost CommandoS took the eighth position.

