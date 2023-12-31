Velocity Gaming announces Valorant return in 2024 season

Velocity Gaming (VCL Oceania) is preparing for a prodigal return to the competitive Valorant scene in the 2024 Challengers season. This announcement comes after a brief time of uncertainty in 2023, when Velocity Gaming's owner, Manoj Kashyap aka VLT Sentinel, issued an indefinite suspension from the esports business.

This season was a challenging one for VLT Sentinel, struggling to maintain cohesive rosters in both Valorant and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The organization faced difficulties retaining its competitive edge and ultimately stepped back from the esports scene.

The return of Velocity Gaming in the 2024 Valorant season

Expand Tweet

According to reliable sources and their recent video drop, Velocity Gaming is slated to re-enter the fray, focusing specifically on the competitive side of Riot's tactical shooter. The team is poised to participate in the highly anticipated 2024 VCL season.

Velocity Gaming's return is surrounded by rumors of the composition of their revamped roster. Per a report by spike.gg, the team will predominantly feature Australian players, a move that reflects their commitment to making a mark in the fiercely competitive Oceania region.

The team expected to retain key members from their 2023 roster and onboard most players from the Australian organization BONKERS.

Expand Tweet

The current roster of the Australian squad boasts a blend of experience and skill, with familiar faces from the 2023 lineup:

rDeeW (Riley Wilkinson) - Australia

LEW (Luis H) - United Kingdom

dragon (Nicholas Aleksandrovsky) - Australia

WAT (Lewis Watson) - Australia

These players collectively bring a wealth of expertise to the team, and their synergy is anticipated to elevate Velocity Gaming to new heights in the 2024 Valorant Challenger Leagues. The upcoming roster of VLT Gaming is expected to be announced soon.

BONKERS, the best team in the Oceania region, left an indelible mark by qualifying for VCT 2023 Ascension: Pacific.

Expand Tweet

As Velocity Gaming is merging with this legacy organization, fans are eagerly anticipating their return to the competitive scene and the potential for reclaiming their throne as Oceania's premier esports team.

The 2024 season promises to be a special chapter in Velocity's journey, marking the resurgence of a formidable force in the world of competitive Valorant.