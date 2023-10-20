Valorant Premier is set to combine with Challengers League 2024, here's how

Riot Games is set to trace a new path for Valorant’s esports roadmap by integrating the Premier mode matches with the VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) circuit to support new talents and aspiring pro players. The changes are set to solidify over the course of Challengers League (CL) 2024, allowing the best Premier teams to compete against other growing teams for a chance to qualify for the Ascension tournament.

Valorant is slowly becoming one of the most friendly esports titles when it comes to providing opportunities to players who dream about playing in the international circuits. Riot made this possible by introducing the Premier system that helps players shine through regional competitions.

Let us take a closer look at the roadmap for Challengers League 2024 and Valorant Premier’s involvement in the process.

Roadmap for Challengers League 2024 and integration with Valorant Premier

Valorant Challengers 2024 calender (Image via Riot Games)

Here are a few key points you need to know before diving into the 2024 VCT season.

Challengers League 2024 will begin in January 2024 and continue throughout the year to ensure all tier-2 competitors can garner as much experience as possible to move to the upper tier.

The 2024 Challengers League will be divided into two parts with separate playoff segments to qualify for the Ascension tournaments. Most regional leagues will have open qualifiers and also bring back some of the best 2023 teams to the fold.

Meanwhile, the Premier mode matches will continue according to the in-game schedules and host regional competitions to scout for the latent talents in the community.

A new Promotion and Relegation system will be established toward the end of Challengers Stage 1 between CL and Premier teams. Premier teams will be able to participate in a competitive bracket to win a spot in the Challengers Stage 2 event.

Later in the season, the qualified CL teams will be able to participate in the Challengers Ascension to compete with the best teams in the world on a regional level.

It is important to note that Valorant will be utilizing such a route for the first time in its history. The rule set and roadmap are not yet finalized and can be altered as Riot Games sees fit to support young talent and aspiring professional players.

The officials will provide the community with more detailed information as the new 2024 competitive season draws closer.

Valorant esports pyramid (Image via Riot Games)

The current esports scene for Riot Games' shooter title will be distinctly into four parts with intermediate promotion systems to create a merit-based ecosystem.

Premier mode : Grassroot program to grow talented players and provide a competitive stage to showcase their in-game prowess.

: Grassroot program to grow talented players and provide a competitive stage to showcase their in-game prowess. Challengers and Game Changers : Competitive esports stage for teams that can utilize Ascension to enter the regional stage.

: Competitive esports stage for teams that can utilize Ascension to enter the regional stage. VCT Regional (Americas/EMEA/CN/Pacific) : Some of the best teams in the world compete against each other to qualify for the S-tier events.

: Some of the best teams in the world compete against each other to qualify for the S-tier events. Valorant Masters and Valorant Champions: The final international stage for all the top professional players and the decider for the new World Champions in the season.

Riot Games has also outlined that the Challengers League will begin early (in October 2024) for the 2025 season to provide qualifying teams with time to prepare for higher-tier matches.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.