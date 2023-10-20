"Iso is going to be left out similar to Deadlock": Valorant pros react to ISO, upcoming Duelist Agent

ISO's brand-new reveal trailer has definitely sparked controversy amongst the Valorant community. While the Agent has not yet stepped foot on the battlefield, there has been a surge of speculation arising regarding his role as a Duelist and how he will manage to fit in with the current meta in the pro-scene of Valorant.

A pro player for V1, meL, with a post on X (previously Twitter), weighed in with her opinion, stating that the new Agent will have no place in the pro scene by any means.

"Iso is going to be left out similar to Deadlock."

For a more detailed brief on how ISO's release has been taken in by Valorant pros, read below.

Valorant pros believe ISO will not be a significant addition to the meta

The head coach for Sentinels' Valorant team, kaplan, is of the opinion that ISO will not affect the game's meta in any way. kaplan proceeds to state that the only viable duelists in the game, i.e., Yoru, Jett, and Raze, seem to have a movement ability that helps them get out of sticky situations and also engage.

Lacking such an ability, the head coach believes that ISO's Sentinel-like kit will be far from viable in pro-play, especially in a double Controller meta.

meL from V1 further supplements kaplan's point, accentuating the fact that, in a meta where crowd control and entry denial using Controllers are thriving, it is pretty much hard to justify picking an Agent who lacks not only mobility but also viable tools for surprise engagements such as a flashbang of sorts.

She further added that the current meta is centered towards taking control using dive characters such as Raze and Jett, who, with their abilities, can create a lot of space, allowing their teams to push in through enemy utility. Lacking on such a front makes it pretty hard to swap either of them out for ISO.

Complexity's coach, Coach Joe, argues that Agent could be viable only for certain maps. In tight spaces, as provided in a map like Bind, ISO's isolating abilities could prove to be quite useful than his counterparts.

However, he adds that this still makes for quite a weak case as the other Duelists, or even other Agents from the roster, can simply outshine him without much hassle.

The head coach further states that unless any of the Agents holding strong in the current meta are nerfed or balanced in some manner, the possibility of ISO making it to pro play seems quite impossible.

Despite seeing quite an overwhelming amount of negative opinions regarding ISO's release, until the Agent officially lands in the game with the release of Episode 7 Act 3, all these still remain hypotheses.