Velocity Gaming's 2.0 overhaul brings in significant roster changes, new merchandise for fans and more

Velocity Gaming has finally revealed the details of the much-awaited VLT 2.0.

Since entering the Indian Valorant scene last year, Velocity Gaming has established its dominance in the South Asian region. However, after losing to Global Esports in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship, the team has already started to focus on the upcoming season.

With the announcement of VLT 2.0, Velocity Gaming revealed the latest addition to the team in the name of Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das. The organization also revealed the new VLT merchandise and their upcoming plans for the future.

Velocity Gaming will now focus more on content creation

Velocity Gaming is ready to reclaim its throne again in the upcoming days. That being said, Velocity Gaming has confirmed the signing of Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das as part of the VLT 2.0 announcement.

Deathmaker is currently one of the best and most consistent players in India. His introduction will surely be an X-factor for the team. Velocity Gaming now has a seven-man roster:

Anuj “Amaterasu" Sharma

Tejas “rite2ace” Sawant

Vibhor 'Vibhor" Vaid

Sagnik "HelIff" Roy

Agneya "Marzil" Koushik

Mohit "MW1" Wakle

Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das

As per the information coming from the organization, Mohit "MW1" Wakle will be on study leave for a few months. However, fans might have seen him playing in some tournaments in between.

Besides this, Velocity Gaming has some exciting plans for its fans as well. It is ready to bring new merchandise to its fans as well. This time, Velocity Gaming will focus more on content creation as well. The organization is ready to host a new show, Star Lobby with Sentinel, in the presence of its owner Manoj "Sentinel" Kashyap. A podcast featuring some of the renowned names in the Indian gaming community will become available to fans. More details regarding this will be evident in the coming days.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Velocity Gaming in action once again. It will be interesting to see if the team is able to reclaim its crown with the introduction of the new changes.

