Velocity Gaming starts their Valorant Conquerors Championship journey by beating Exceeli Esports

Velocity Gaming started its journey in the Valorant Conquerors Championship in dominating fashion, securing a flawless victory over Exceeli Esports. Velocity Gaming beat the champions of Bangladesh with a 2-0 scoreline in a best-of-three series.

After a series of regional qualifiers, the Valorant Conquerors Championship finally starts today with a Group Stage tie. Velocity Gaming went up against Exceeli Esports in the tournament's inaugural match and completely demolished their opponents.

Amaterasu and MW1 popped up big for Velocity Gaming in the first match of the Valorant Conquerors Championship

Velocity Gaming and Exceeli Esports faced each other in a best-of-three tie in the first match of the Valorant Conquerors Championship. The three selected maps for the matchup were:

Breeze

Bind

Icebox

Velocity Gaming vs Exceeli Esports Selected maps (Image via NODWIN Gaming)

Velocity Gaming dominated on Breeze from the start. Velocity Gaming selected the map, and Exceeli Esports chose to start as the aggressor. Velocity Gaming won the first map with a 13-3 scoreline and took a comprehensive lead in the tie.

Velocity Gaming took the upper hand in the game from the start securing 10 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, they secured three more rounds and won the match. Velocity Gaming's captain Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma popped up on the first map of the day with 24 kills and became the MVP of the match.

Velocity Gaming vs Exceeli Esports Map 1 Scorecard (Image via NODWIN Gaming)

After losing the first map, Exceeli Esports tried their best to pull off a comeback in the second map on Bind. They started off the map as defenders and secured the first four rounds very quickly. However, Velocity Gaming took control of the game after some moments and secured eight rounds in the first half.

Exceeli Esports took four more rounds in the second half. However, Velocity Gaming secured five rounds in their attack and won the match and the series. Velocity Gaming's Mohit "MW1" Wakle and Sagnik "Hellff" Roy were the top fraggers for their team, with 20 kills each in their favor.

Velocity Gaming vs Exceeli Esports Map 2 Scorecard (Image via NODWIN Gaming)

With this win, Velocity Gaming went one step forward to qualify for the Semi-Final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship. Whereas Exceeli Esports will face the loser between Team Exploit and Clash Landing On You to keep their Valorant Conquerors Championship dream alive.

