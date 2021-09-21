"We always knew that we can beat any team at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin": Gambit Esports' Nats

The Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin ended last Sunday with Gambit Esports emerging as champions after beating Team Envy in the grand finals. In the best-of-five series, the Russian side defeated its North American rivals 3-0 to take the crown home.

Gambit Esports dominated the series from the start and didn't give its rival a single chance to come back. Their strategic and composed gameplay made it hard for Team Envy to halt their opponent's momentum.

"We believed in ourselves, and the success followed": Gambit Esports' Nats after Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin victory

After claiming the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin title, Gambit Esports' Ayaz "Nats" Akhmetshin said:

"Though we lost the match (against 100 Thieves), we dominated the game till the first half of the second map. After the match, I told my team that we could beat anyone in the tournament (Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin). We all started to believe that, and here is the success."

Gambit came to Berlin as the top seed from the EMEA region. They were bunched in the same group as 100 Thieves, Crazy Raccoon, and Havan Liberty.

The Russian lost just one match in the Berlin Masters against 100 Thieves in the group stage. However, the team came back stronger in the later rounds and put up some dominating performances.

The match between Gambit Esports and 100T was one of the most thrilling encounters of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. Gambit took the lead in the series by winning the first map and dominated till the first half of the second map. However, 100 Thieves pulled off a miracle by winning 11-13 from an 11-3 deficit. The NA side continued its momentum on the third map and won the game and the series.

After that loss, Gambit Esports failed to win only one map, against Vision Strikers, throughout the tournament.

With this win, Gambit Esports secured their spot in the Valorant Champions 2021, the biggest Valorant tournament of the year. It will be interesting to see how they perform in December.

