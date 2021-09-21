"We were careless at times": Team Envy's Marved after loss to Gambit Esports in Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin finals

Team Envy finished runner-up at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin after losing to Gambit Esports in the grand finals. The Russian side secured a flawless victory against their North American rival to take home the throne.

It was Team Envy's first loss in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. Before the series against Gambit Esports, the NA side didn't lose a single map in the Berlin Masters. However, Gambit took the game by the scruff of its neck to notch a dominating 3-0 victory.

"Gambit Esports was strategically better in the grand finals": Team Envy's Marved after losing in Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin grand finals

After the loss against Gambit Esports in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin grand finals, Team Envy's Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen said:

"Gambit Esports was strategically ahead in the Grand-finals. They have secured some important exit frags, which surely affected the game. You can say we were careless in some situations and gave them unnecessary kills. However, I don't think that was the only reason for our loss."

Team Envy was in great form at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. The North American side dominated every game throughout the tournament and reached the grand finals without losing a single map.

However, Gambit Esports surprised them with some excellent strategies. The Russian side won the first map on Bind with a 15-13 scoreline. They continued their momentum on Haven and claimed a 13-11 victory to extend their lead in the series. Gambit maintained their relentlessness to clinch the third map on Split 13-9 and win the entire event.

Gambit Esports didn't allow Team Envy to build any momentum. Even in the rounds that the latter was able to secure, Gambit took down almost all of their members as exit frags. This caused substantial economic damage to Envy, which Marved explained.

However, Team Envy has already qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021 as they finished second on the North American Circuit Points leaderboard. It will be interesting if they can erase their mistakes before the event in December.

Edited by Ravi Iyer