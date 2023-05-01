"We definitely have a lot of stuff to work on"- 100 Thieves Derrek on losing to NRG at VCT Americas League

The VCT Americas League Week 5 has begun with an exciting matchup between 100 Thieves and NRG. Fans witnessed the clash between the two North American (NA) sides, with NRG coming out on top with a clean 2-0 scoreline in a best-of-three series. While the game was rather one-sided, 100 Thieves still came close in many rounds on both Bind and Fracture.

100 Thieves fans hope for a better season as they progress into the VCT Americas League playoffs.

After the game was over, Kushal Bhattacharyya from Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to talk to Derrek "Derrek" Ha from 100 Thieves. The American pro had a lot to opine on and shared his insight against NRG in the VCT Americas League.

100 Thieves Derrek on facing NRG in the VCT Americas League Week 5

Q: How much do you think 100 Thieves has improved since the Lock//in event?

Derrek: I think just a little bit. We definitely have a lot of stuff to work on, obviously. Our Fracture is not as good as it used to be. With Bind coming back to the pool, we used to be good on the map, but obviously, we only had like three or four days to practice it. NRG is also a really good Bind team.

I don't think we have skyrocketed our improvements, but we have definitely improved since LOCK//IN.

Q: Did today’s game fulfill your expectations? What do you think 100 Thieves could have done better against NRG today?

Derrek: No, I definitely thought it would be a close match. Obviously, I didn't think we would get this easily. I knew we had to fight for this one. But we were up on Bind and gave up many rounds we shouldn't have. There have been a lot of situations where we should have been able to translate that into round wins, and it just ended up being a loss.

Q: 100 Thieves had plenty of good clutches in the first map. What do you think the roster fell short of on Bind despite so many good plays?

Derrek: Like I said, NRG is a really good Bind team. FNS knows how to comm on that map really well. They held down with a double Controller comp. They were using their utilities really well, and I think that's where we went down.

Q: After the hectic Super Week routine, do you think 100 Thieves needed more time before showing up against NRG today?

Derrek: No, I think we prepared pretty well. But our execution wasn't there.

Q: What are your expectations from the upcoming LOUD game, considering it's arguably the best VCT Americas League team?

Derrek: Yeah, they are definitely going to be a hard one. All I can say is we will put in as much preparation as possible and do our best.

