"We expected a 2-0 win": Dreamas on LDN UTD's Week 2 victory against BIG at VCT 2022 EMEA Challengers

VCT 2022 has been initiated in regions of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as the best teams from EMEA compete for a shot at the three available Stage 1 Masters slots.

In their Week 2 matchup, European organizations LDN UTD and BIG shared an enthralling best-of-three series. After a defeat in the tournament's opening gameweek, LDN UTD succeeded in earning a crucial victory against BIG.

Aggressive engagements in Haven, Split and Breeze earned LDN UTD a hard-earned victory, taking them to fifth position on the Group A leaderboard. After consecutive Group Stage losses, BIG trails behind LDN UTD in sixth place.

LDN UTD's Dreamas talks about his experience at the VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Adarsh J Kumar, LDN UTD's Dreamas commented on his team's performance against BIG at the VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers.

Q: How do you think LDN UTD performed in the Week 2 matchup against BIG?

Dreamas: I think we played really well, although we choked on Split. We didn't expect them to be that strong in their defending half. Overall, we were pretty good.

Q: VCT EMEA Challengers witnessed LDN UTD's first ever victory against BIG. How do you think your opponents fared in this matchup?

Dreamas: We were prepared to face them, so we expected a 2-0 win. However, they came out swinging and took us to the 3rd map. Overall, they were really good. We were just ready for them, especially in Haven.

Q: After a landslide victory on Haven, LDN UTD appeared to be favorites to win the match on Split. However, a 9-round comeback by BIG denied them the opportunity. Where do you think LDN UTD faltered during the comeback?

Dreamas: Whenever we tried to take control of mid, they would counter it with a Breach stun and other utilities. That led to us making a lot of small mistakes that ultimately cost us a few rounds.

Q: Since VCT 2022 started, we have seen a handful of teams adapt to a double-controller setup on Breeze with Astra joining Viper. Your match against BIG was the first time we've seen LDN UTD go with the lineup. In your opinion, how effective is the strategy?

Dreamas: When we scrimmed after the new updates, we tried Astra and it was really good on the Defenders side. We had to remove either Sova or Skye, so we decided to remove Sova and it worked wonders for us.

Q: We recently saw you pick up Chamber for the first time. How has your experience playing the Agent been, and how well do you think he fits into the game's meta?

Dreamas: I like Chamber. With the Agent, you can play aggressively. You can just hold off-angles, get a kill and return, providing the team with a man-advantage. Overall, I like it.

Personally, I don't think that teams can play Chamber on every map because other Sentinels are also good. Otherwise, teams will have to replace Jett, who is a reliable Duelist who can control more space and make a bigger impact.

Q: After earning your first win in the VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group Stage, how confident are LDN UTD in qualifying for the playoffs of the tournament and eventually earn a ticket to the Stage 1 Masters?

Dreamas: We will try our hardest to make it out of the Group Stage and prove how good we are.

