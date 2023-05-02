"We are getting closer to replicating our scrims": Sushiboys on Talon Esports' performance in VCT 2023 Pacific League against Paper Rex

VCT Pacific League just completed its sixth week. This week saw a range of exciting matches between some of the best Valorant teams in the Asia-Pacific region. The final match of the week was held between Talon Esports and Paper Rex. It was a really close encounter, with the series going into all three maps. However, Paper Rex came out on top at the end of it.

Panyawat "Sushiboys" Subsiriroj joined Talon Esports in October 2022 after the organization was announced as one of the partner teams for subsequent VCT seasons.

Abhipsito Das of Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to interview Sushiboys after the match. The Talon Esports star spoke about the origin of his in-game name, his team's journey in VCT Pacific, and more.

TLN Sushiboys speaks about match against Paper Rex in VCT Pacific League 2023

TALON @TALON_ESPORTS



We got yeet-ed from our own Megazord. We'll bounce back stronger! Thank you for all the support, guys.



#itssoarintime #VCTPacific GG kub @pprxteam ! Close match always.🥺We got yeet-ed from our own Megazord. We'll bounce back stronger! Thank you for all the support, guys. GG kub @pprxteam! Close match always.🥺We got yeet-ed from our own Megazord. We'll bounce back stronger! Thank you for all the support, guys. 😂#itssoarintime #VCTPacific https://t.co/sjz6L6M2GW

Q. I have heard it mentioned so many times I have to ask about it. What is the idea behind your name if you don’t even like the dish?

Sushiboys: It was just to tease one of my friends when we played together.

Q. It was an extremely close series today. What do you think led to it being so?

Sushiboys: We are getting closer to replicating our scrims. We understand each other more and more, and our communication and teamwork are much better.

Q. Today was the first series that you didn’t play in at VCT Pacific. Can you tell me what the idea behind this decision was?

Sushiboys: It's the coach’s choice as to who is going to play on which Agent on every map. It was a good thing for me to step back and take a look at the bigger picture for the team.

Q. What is your opinion on how the team played in today’s series, and what do you think are some of the areas where they could have done better?

Sushiboys: Basically, we need to minimize our mistakes and work together better. [It looked like] we had some bad calls that weren’t out of the textbook.

For example, in the round when it was 10-11 [on Fracture], when pushed drop, there was no cage in our plan, but it was put there. That kind of messed up our strategies. That was one of the mistakes that happened during the game.

Q. The team has shown many different styles of playing Valorant since the beginning of VCT Pacific League. What are some of the ways in which the team has improved, according to you?

Sushiboys: We have better trading skills now, and our aim is better than the first few weeks.

Q. Which match did you enjoy playing the most so far in the VCT Pacific League?

Sushiboys: I would have to say the match against ZETA, where I played, and I performed well, and we won the game.

Q. With this loss, your chances of making it into the playoffs of VCT Pacific League are fairly slim. How does that affect the team’s mental state going into the subsequent matches?

Sushiboys: Even though the chances are slim, I don’t think we will let it affect how we play. If there’s still a possibility, we will still take it.

Q. You play Gen.G next week in VCT Pacific League. What are your expectations from the match, and who is the player you are most excited to go up against?

Sushiboys: I don’t have any expectations from any of their players. I am just focused on our team as a whole. If we keep up the good work and continue to improve as a team, things shouldn’t be too hard.

