"We have only practiced it for two days" - PRX alecks on their Yoru pick against DFM in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League has finally come to an end. The day saw two matches between four of the best teams from the Asia Pacific region, with fans on the edge of their seats throughout the matches. Today's first matchup was between Paper Rex and DetonatioN FocusMe, with PRX securing the win after a close match.

VCT 2023: Pacific League is currently live. The event kicked off on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023. The tournament is being joined by the ten Valorant franchised teams from Asia Pacific, and the teams among them that secure the top three spots in the event will make their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

PRX alecks talk about their Yoru pick in VCT 2023: Pacific League match and the Agent's viability in the long run

During the Day 2 scrum interviews of VCT 2023: Pacific League, Sportskeeda Esports had the opportunity to ask a few questions to alecks, the coach for Paper Rex. One of the questions was regarding their Yoru pick on the map Lotus. He was asked about the reason behind selecting Yoru and the Agent's viability in competitive play.

PRX alecks responded:

"We honestly didn't practice much with it. It's been like what [points at Jingg] two days? We have only practiced it for two days. We liked it, but I think it is still a work in progress. We need a lot of work."

He added:

"As for being competitively viable, one thing is that most people don't play against Yoru. That's very surprising."

The coach also talked about a benefit of picking Yoru:

"You know how Valorant is a game where it is only 13 rounds and you lose the map? So if you lose control of the map just because of an Agent you are not used to, you could easily lose the game. That's one reason why we like to use Yoru."

PRX alecks claimed that they didn't practice much with Yoru and it was a last-minute decision. According to him, they have only been practicing with the Agent for the last two days, but they believe that Yoru has potential in their Agent composition and that there is more they can achieve by using him.

He mentioned that Yoru is viable just because players in the competitive scene don't usually pick it. As a result, only a few teams will be prepared to counter Yoru's utilities.

Furthermore, he stated that a Valorant match could be won by winning only 13 rounds. Due to the winning conditions of a Valorant match, if teams aren't prepared for Agents like Yoru, they can easily let rounds slip out of their hands and ultimately lose the match.

Paper Rex's next opponent in VCT 2023: Pacific League is Team Secret. The two teams will clash on April 2, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

Poll : 0 votes