"We punched through the language barriers"- Sentinels' SykkoNT on roster at VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Omega bracket

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 has kicked off its Omega brackets with intense matchups where fans witnessed teams like NAVI, Team Secret, and Leviathan clinch victory to progress in the tournament. Every participating team is journeying to secure one extra slot for their region at the VCT Masters 2023.

Several top-tier teams are yet to perform under the Omega bracket. Fan-favorite teams like Fnatic and Sentinels are expected to produce a thrilling opening matchup.

SyykoNT on Sentinel's improvement at VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Omega stage pre-event press conference

Don "SyykoNT" Muir is a professional Valorant esports personality currently the head coach for the Sentinel's Valorant roster. Coming into the VCT LOCK//IN 2023, viewers have been keen to see Sentinels perform on the big stage, as the roster has changed in the past few months.

Sentinels @Sentinels Kill or be killed



2 days away Kill or be killed2 days away https://t.co/nIwUpEA4mK

In a conversation with Sportskeeda, SyykoNT was asked to share his thoughts on Sentinels' roster improvements since they last played at the Ludwig X Tarik invitational in January 2023. In response to this, SyykoNT replied:

"Well at the Ludwig X Tarik Invitational we had about four to five days of practice. So obviously we are a completely different team right now."

He implied that the roster had greatly changed their strategy and re-evaluated their communication coming into the VCT LOCK//IN tournament. He further explained how the Sentinels team had an entire month to get comfortable in Los Angeles:

"We've had a full month to get situated in LA. We really fleshed out our protocols and communication."

As fans of the Sentinels will know, the roster received Brazilian additions post-partnership. With players like Sacy and PANcada, the roster is expected to work through the language barrier. SyykoNT added:

"We punched through the language barriers with our Brazilian players."

He continued by saying the Sentinels have been preparing to develop strategic depth. He stated that the new roster has done a great job so far. Their VCT LOCK//IN matchup is expected to be particularly exciting as the roster will be facing Fnatic:

"We started developing our strategic depth, at which I think we have done a great job so far."

He concluded by adding that he is excited to show VCT fans what the Sentinels have been working on:

"I'm excited to show what we are working on in these upcoming matches."

Fans can catch the opening matchup for Sentinels as they take on Fnatic live on February 24, 10:30 pm IST// 6 pm CET through the official VCT handles on YouTube and Twitch.tv. Fans can also join their favorite streamer's watch parties for a more interactive viewing experience.

Poll : 0 votes