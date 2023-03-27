"We didn't stick to the plan" - TLN Zeus on their loss against Team Secret in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League has come to a close with four top teams battling it out for glory. The first match was played between Paper Rex and DetonatioN FocusMe, with Paper Rex coming out victorious. This was followed by an intense match between Talon Esports and Team Secret, which was a close game but ultimately won by Team Secret with a score of 2-1.

VCT 2023: Pacific League consists of ten franchised Valorant teams from the Asia Pacific region. The tournament started on March 25, 2023, and will run until May 16, 2023. The tournament is being hosted by Riot Games in Seoul, South Korea.

The teams that manage to secure the top three spots on the leaderboard will make their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and eventually to Valorant Champions 2023, where they will face the best teams from around the globe.

TLZ Zeus talks about their team's mistakes against Team Secret in VCT 2023: Pacific League

In the Day 2 scrum interviews of VCT 2023: Pacific League, Sportskeeda Esports approached TLN Zeus, the coach for Talon Esports. Zeus was asked about the team's performance in their match against Team Secret, specifically about the reasons behind them losing momentum in the game, despite being evenly matched early on.

The coach responded (translated from Thai):

"I think the reason why we lost a lot of momentum is because we didn't stick to the plan. Like the defaults and stuff, we didn't clear. All the Killjoy utilities were rejected before we started hitting [A site]."

He added:

"We lost a lot of rounds with the clutches as well and the communication that we had is not what we usually do in scrims. Also, the amount of time we have had for a scrim before heading into this tournament is really less."

According to the coach, the two teams were equally matched early in the game. But they soon lost momentum as the players didn't stick to the plan. He admitted that there were a lot of little mistakes. For instance, they didn't clear all the angles and ignored the enemy's Killjoy utilities. As a result, they were caught off guard and ultimately lost momentum.

He stated that they ended up losing a lot of rounds due to their opponents being able to clutch at the last minute. He also claimed that the team demonstrated poor communication skills, particularly during this match, which is unusual for them. Lastly, he added that they had very little time to practice before heading to South Korea for the tournament, which might have cost them the match.

Talon Esports will be facing T1 in their next VCT 2023: Pacific League match. The upcoming match is scheduled for April 1, 2023.

