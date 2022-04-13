“We have what it takes to win”: DRX stax at Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík Group Stage

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik witnessed a clash between DRX and ZETA Division in the inaugural match of the tournament.

DRX comprises of the previous roster of the previous Korean Valorant team, Vision Strikers. They are back again in the VCT 2022 season to dominate the LAN tournament. On Day 1 of VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik, they took down ZETA Division by 2-0 scores in the best-of-three series, making it to the elimination match.

DRX's professional Valorant player, Kim "stax" Gu-taek is one of the backbones of the team, who has helped the team in winning crucial matches with his aggressive initiator plays. Soon after their match against ZETA Division, DRX's stax spoke with Pratiti Dhang of Sportskeeda Esports about the Korean meta and their goals for the tournament.

DRX Stax on Korean Valorant meta and team's goals at the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik

Q: Congratulations on the win! It was a dominating start at the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik. In your own words, how would you describe your performance?

DRX Stax: So today's win feels good, but it's not an amazing or great feeling. I think it was expected.

Q: Last year, the DRX roster represented the region at LAN under the banner of Vision Strikers but couldn’t win a single LAN. How confident are you and the entire team this year in winning the VCT 2022 Masters Reykjavik?

DRX Stax: I think in terms of confidence, I strongly believe that we have what it takes to win. In the end, you do have to face every team here on LAN. I think scrims don't mean much in the end. You have to play it off at the actual event.

Q: The Valorant meta is diverse and varies from region to region. When it comes to Korea, how would you describe the Korean Valorant meta and how does it differs from other regions?

DRX Stax: I think the biggest difference between Korea and other regions like NA or LATAM is that Korea tends to focus on team plays and set plays, whereas some of the other regions tend to focus on the mechanical capabilities of individuals.

In Korea, we tend to focus on these team plays not because it's a cultural thing, but I think it's because DRX has done it that way and we're doing so as well. All the other teams are sort of following our track.

Q: Which region or team do you consider your biggest rivals?

DRX Stax: Personally, I think LATAM has the complete opposite style of play to DRX, and so playing against a LATAM team is going to be a little bit of a struggle, maybe.

Q: What are some of the goals and objectives that you and the teams have set for themselves this year for Masters Reykjavik?

DRX Stax: Yeah, I think obviously the end goal is to win, but realistically speaking, I think we really want to get as many VCT points as we can. Since there are only two tournaments this year, we want to collect as many points as we can at this event and then make sure we make it to the Valorant Champions.

Q: Next, DRX might face Fnatic who defeated the roster last time in the Champions 2021 or face the Brazilian Valorant team, Ninjas in Pyjamas next in Group Stage for the first time. Which team are you excited to face next?

DRX Stax: Yeah, so in terms of revenge, I definitely want to face Fnatic and then get revenge against them. But to be honest, I also really want to try and experience a game against like a LATAM team and see the Brazilian team and see if they play as aggressively at these land tournaments. So, I think that'll be a great experience for me.

