"We had to try out positions and different team synergies": Crazy Raccoon's Valorant pro Bazzi

Crazy Raccoon is one of the top Valorant teams in Japan, however, their Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin didn't last long to get them out of the group stage.

Before the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin started off, Crazy Raccoon went through a massive roster change in June. Four new players including Park "Bazzi" Jun-ki joined Crazy Raccoon on 27 June 2021. Furthermore, before the international Valorant LAN tournament, the team made changes to their agent picks and compositions.

However, Bazzi stuck to his comfort initiator agent picks like Sova and Breach during the match. He is one of the finest initiator players who usually prefers to play as a supportive player, passing on intel to his teammates during matches.

Even though the team didn't make it to the playoffs of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin, they still have another chance in the Valorant Champions 2021 which will be held in December.

Crazy Raccoon's Valorant pro Bazzi talks about their recent roster and agent composition changes before VCT Masters Berlin

In an exclusive conversation with Pratiti Dhang of Sportskeeda Esports, Crazy Raccoon's Bazzi, talked about the team's recent roster and agent composition changes before the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

Here’s an excerpt of the conversation.

Q: New rosters were added in June, just a few months before Masters. How did the team prepare themselves and build up the synergy?

Bazzi: So we had to try a lot of different things. We had to try out positions and different team synergies as well. But at the end of the day, I think we pulled it off really well.

Q: We saw a change in the agent composition in VCT Berlin when compared to the past tournaments. Do you think the change has impacted the team’s overall gameplay?

Bazzi: So honestly, speaking against Gambit, we had some players trying out new agents, and I think that's why we felt short. But after Havan Liberty, I think we were a lot more confident going up against them once more.

Also Read

Q: When other teammates changed their agents, we saw you still sticking to Sova and Breach. Are there are specific reasons behind you not changing your agent pick?

Bazzi: I mean, so for our team, Korean players usually take the initiator. So as a Breach and Sova main, I like to stay in a deeper position and back up my teammates and initiate fights. I think that's really positively affected our game.

Teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin have been announced! Check out here!

Edited by Siddharth Satish