"We wanted to take the fight to them" - TLN Zeus on their three Duelist pick on Split against DRX in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Week 3, Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League ended with two robust matches. The first matchup was between India's Global Esports and ZETA DIVISION. This was followed by Talon and DRX going head-to-head. In the first match, ZETA DIVISION emerged as victors with a scoreline of 2-1. However, the second ended with a clean scoreline of 2-0 in favor of DRX.

VCT 2023: Pacific League is made up of 10 Valorant-partnered teams from the Asia Pacific region. The teams that secure the top three positions in this league will pave their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. It kicked off successfully on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023. The tournament has been organized by Riot Games in Seoul, South Korea.

TLN Zeus talks about their unique Agent composition on Split in VCT 2023: Pacific League

During Week 3, Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League scrum interviews, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to ask Zeus a few questions. He is the head coach for Talon and a veteran in the field. The coach was asked about the team's unique triple Duelist Agent composition in their match against DRX on Split, which resulted in a score of 13-3 in favor of the Korean team. The coach said:

"We were expecting to take a lot of fights. We wanted to take the fight to them."

According to Zeus, he wanted to take the fight to DRX and play aggressively instead of deploying a defensive strategy, which is usually ideal for maps like Split. Talon's main philosophy is to take their enemies by surprise, and this lineup was likely a part of that. The same question was also asked to TLN foxz in a 1:1 interview with Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda Esports, who stated that it was for the element of surprise, which unfortunately didn't work out at the end of the day.

Picking three Duelists in a Valorant tournament is a rare sight. Talon's Agent composition on Split included the following - Raze (JitboyS), Yoru (foxz), Jett (sushiboys), Astra (patt), and Breach (Crws). What is more interesting is that players had to switch from their usual roles to play this Agent composition. Sushiboys is usually seen on the Sentinel, but he played a Duelist in this match. Similarly, Crws is mostly seen on Controllers, and foxz and JitboyS on Initiators.

This switch-up was quite an intriguing sight, especially in a high-stakes tournament like VCT 2023: Pacific League. When Zeus was questioned about this particular Agent composition, he stated that they were expecting a lot of gunfights against DRX. Since Duelists are meant to take duels and gunfights, he deemed it the right move.

Talon will next face Global Esports in VCT 2023: Pacific League, on April 17, 2023.

