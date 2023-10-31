When are Valorant servers coming back from maintenance? Patch 7.09 Episode 7 Act 3 downtime revealed

Valorant will receive its Episode 7 Act 3 patch 7.09 update today, October 31, 2023, introducing the new Agent ISO and a new battle pass, which is why the servers will be taken down for some time. The servers will undergo maintenance for a while before the new update is deployed, during which players will not be able to log into the game and must wait for the servers to be back online.

Patch 7.09 is one of the most-anticipated updates for the shooter this month, and the community has been looking forward to trying out ISO for a while now.

However, ISO is not the only highlight of Valorant’s Episode 7 Act 3, as patch 7.09 will also introduce a new battle pass along with the Valiant Hero skin line.

The cosmetic set was inspired by League of Legends’ Wukong and has one of the most interesting melee skin inspection animations in the game.

Valorant patch 7.09 Episode 7 Act 3 server maintenance schedule for all regions

The Valorant servers will taken down at the following regional timings for patch 7.09 Episode 7 Act 3:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 31/10/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 31/10/2023 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 31/10/2023 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 31/10/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 31/10/2023 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 31/10/2023 at 06:00 PDT

The servers will be down for an hour or two. Players can expect to log back into the game as soon as the new update is deployed. However, in the event anything goes wrong during the maintenance process, the server downtime may be extended.

If so, developer Riot Games will inform players regarding any issues they may face with 7.09, which means the servers could remain inactive for a longer time.